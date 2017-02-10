KACH launches the Great American Spit Out campaign

“Mark your calendars,” because Feb. 23 is the Great American Spit Out … and Keller Army Community Hospital, Mologne Cadet Health Clinic and the Center for Personal Development are ready to be an integral part of the process, of improving your health and wellness, by helping you quit the use of smokeless tobacco.

Every Monday and Thursday in February, the Keller Army Community Hospital Facebook page will provide steps to assist you with quitting smoking.

In between the posts, the professional staffs of KACH, Mologne and CPD are ready to improve the health and wellness of the Cadets, military members, the military community and all of our beneficiaries.

Together, we can help you quit … and, possibly, get you to enjoy a smoke/tobacco-free lifestyle.