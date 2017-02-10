Men’s Track and Field breaks drought to Navy

By Abby Aubart Army Athletic Communications

Junior Lee Bares was just .13 meters shy of breaking the Army-Navy record in the pole vault, reaching a height of 5.10 meters as he helped Army West Point defeat Navy 97-84 Feb. 4 at Gillis Field House. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Junior Lee Bares was just .13 meters shy of breaking the Army-Navy record in the pole vault, reaching a height of 5.10 meters as he helped Army West Point defeat Navy 97-84 Feb. 4 at Gillis Field House. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Track and Field team broke a five-year lull as it took down the Midshipmen by a score of 97-84 Feb. 4 at Gillis Field House.

With both men’s and women’s teams winning, it was the first time in 22 years that Army has swept Navy at a track and field event.

Army highlights and game notes

Track events:

• In the mile, Keagan Smith pulled ahead to set a team season best, crossing the finish line with a time of 4:08.23. Senior captain Trevor Touchton placed second with a time of 4:09.27.

• In the 60-meter hurdles, senior Nick Beavers set a team season best (8.15 seconds) in his second place finish. Ross Puritty come in a close third with a time of 8.22 seconds.

• Jose Santana led the 400-meter dash clocking a time of 48.74 seconds Andre Vaughn placed fourth tallying a time of 52.01 seconds.

• The 500-meter dash was highlighted by Tyrell Maddox who finished first with a time of 1:04.28. He was joined by Jackson Keating in fourth with a time of 1:06.90.

• Kevin Dyer was atop the podium in the 60m dash, clocking a time of 6.80 seconds. Dyer was joined by Ben Sims who placed second and ran the race in 6.84 seconds.

• The 800-meter run featured a 1-2 sweep by the Black Knights with senior captain Touchton placing first at 1:54.23 and Nick Causey placing second with a time of 1:54.62.

• Ben Boswell captured gold in the 1,000-meter run crossing the finish line with a time of 2:28.52. He was follwoed by Mikey Singer who placed third with a time of 2:29.53.

• Kevin Dyer upped his own season best in the 200-meter dash clocking 21.78 seconds in his first-place finish.

• The 3,000-meter run featured a second and third-place finish by Robbie Santoyo at 8:22.49 and Jacob Fong with a time of 8:23.02, respectfully.

• It was an exciting race in the 4 x 400-meter relay with the Black Knights team of Davis, Maddox, Gibson and Santana edged out the Midshipmen with a time of 3:18.30.

• In the 4 x 800-meter relay it was the team of John Monday, Sullivan, Liam Neary and Singer who brought home the gold with a time of 7:50.30.

Field events:

• The men started with the long jump and were led by Sims who reached 6.85 meters. He was joined by Tyler Davis who leapt 6.70 meters.

• The weight throw featured a team season best by Kenneth Brinson who placed second with a toss of 18.76 meters.

• Lee Bares was just .13 meters shy of breaking the Army-Navy record in the pole vault, reaching a height of 5.10 meters.

• It was Jeff Giannettino in the high jump reaching 2.12 meters and placing first. He was joined by Jaeden Watson who placed second with a leap of 1.93 meters.

• In the men’s triple jump, Bradley Gibson placed third reaching 14.30 meter and Sims placed fourth at 14.23 meters.

• The shot put was the final field event of the day for the men. Dawson Hillis placed third with a toss of 16.36 meters and Garrett Kohnke placed fourth with 15.44 meters.

Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Mike Smith’s comments:

• “Every scenario I had in scoring the meet going into it, I had us either winning by three or losing by one and I gave Navy a benefit of the doubt in the 50/50 events. In the end our guys won all the 50/50 events and exceeded my expectations in several events. Across the board I think we ran, jumped and threw to our potential.

“The last time we won this meet was in 2011 and we won it this year with a lot of young athletes. We have a good mix of young and old on our team and the commitment of the group is what allowed us to win today. There are so many outstanding individual efforts that equaled a great team effort.

“The challenge for us has been the depth of the team. We have great talent now in our freshman and sophomore classes, but our concern going into the meet was if we had enough depth to cover all of the events and to pick up second and third place finishes.

“As it turned out we had both talent and depth today. I am really proud of our effort and execution.”