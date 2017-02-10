Women’s Basketball shoots past Loyola

By Harrison Antognioni Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Basketball team earned its second straight win with a 67-48 defeat of Patriot League-rival Loyola Feb. 4 at Christl Arena.

Army improves to 16-6 overall and 7-4 in the Patriot League with the victory, while Loyola slips to 9-13 and 5-6. The Black Knights’ 19-point win was its largest Patriot League victory of the season, topping their previous high of eight points.

Sophomore Madison Hovren netted a game-high 28 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season.

Junior Daizjah Morris scored 12 points and tallied four steals, while Destinee Morris also totaled 12 points.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improves to 9-5 all-time versus Loyola and moves to 8-1 against the Greyhounds in Patriot League regular-season contests.

• Hovren finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season, and her first since going for 30 points and 22 boards at Colgate on Jan. 11.

• Hovren’s 12th double-double moved her into a tie with Aimee Oertner (USMA ’16) for fourth on Army’s career double-double list since the 1990-91 season.

• Army outrebounded Loyola, 40-24.

Turning point

• Army led, 29-25, at halftime, following a 17-4 Loyola run to close the second quarter. The Cadets outscored the Greyhounds, 24-14, in the third quarter alone to boost their lead to 14, 53-39, at the end of three.

• Hovren led the way with nine points in the third quarter and Destinee Morris added six.

How it happened

• Army controlled an 18-8 lead after the first quarter, with Hovren pacing the Cadets with six points in the period, and Daizjah Morris and Destinee Morris each contributing four.

• Daizjah Morris and Tacka each knocked in threes during the opening 1:16 of the second quarter to increase Army’s advantage to 16 points, 24-8.

• Loyola responded with a 17-5 run to close the half and get back to within four, 29-25, at the break.

• Loyola moved back to within two points early in the third quarter, but Army answered with four straight points, including a three from Daizjah Morris and a free throw from Hovren, to make the score 35-29 with 8:34 left in the period.

• Destinee Morris buried a three from the corner as time expired in the third period to give the hosts a 53-39 lead entering the fourth.

• Hovren scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to kick off a 6-0 run by the Black Knights and bring the score to 59-39 with 7:51 left.

• Army kept the pressure on and didn’t allow its lead to slip below 13 the rest of the way.