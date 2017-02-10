Women’s Track and Field beats Navy

By Abby Aubart Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Track and Field team defeated Navy to win its third Army-Navy indoor meet star in a row by a score of 100-81 Feb. 4 at Gillis Field House.

This was the first time in 22 years that Army has swept Navy in both a men’s and women’s track and field event

Army highlights and game notes

Track events:

• In the mile Abby Halbrook took a commanding lead finishing first with a time of 4:58.40. She was followed closely by Cassie Mundekis who had a time of 5:02.11.

• In the 60 meter hurdles it was Lynne Mooradian with a season best time of 8.83 seconds. She was joined by Skyler Goss who placed fourth with a time of 9.60 seconds.

• Calli McMullen beat her own personal best in the 400-meter dash while winning gold with a time of 58.72 seconds. Mooradian placed third with a time of 59.43 seconds.

• In the 500-meter dash, Kate Sanborn finished third with a time of 1:22.68. She was followed by Stephanie McDermott who finished fourth at 1:29.17.

• Emily Malone won a close 60-meter dash clocking a time of 7.82 seconds. Whidney Desormo just missed the top spot and finished second at also 7.82 seconds.

• Abby Halbrook took a wide lead in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.48. She was joined by Haley Watson who clocked a time of 2:16.95.

• Samantha Coletti stood a top the podium in the 1000 meter run with a time of 2:56.63. Mundekis took second at 2:57.00.

• Malone captured another gold in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.38 seconds. She was followed by McMullen in second with a time of 25.39 seconds

• Bethany Nunnery won the 3000-meter run with a time of 9:55.83. Ramsey Wagner crossed the finish line in fourth with a time of 10:16.47.

• By the time of the 4 x 400-meter relay, the women had secured their victory. The 4 x 400 meter team of Mooradian, Desormo, Mundekis and McMullen cruised into second with a time of 5:26.01.

• The 4×800-meter relay team was no different and was made up of Watson, Sanborn, Coletti and Andrea Karlen the Black Knights. They rolled into second with a time of 10:01.45.

Field events:

• The day started with the long jump where Cori Lemere placed second with a leap of 5.25 meters. She was joined by Deb Majkowicz who reached a distance of 5.22 meters.

• In the weight throw, it was Kamryn Brinson bringing home to the gold with a toss of 17.76 meters. Briyah Brown placed second with a distance of 16.56 meters.

• In the high jump, it was Emily Malone in second, reaching a team season best of 1.52 meters.

• Tya’tianna Johnson captured gold in the triple jump with a lead of 11.33 meters. Johnson was joined by Majkowicz who leapt 10.73 meters.

• In the shot put Briyah Brown continues to make a statement winning the event with a toss of 14.59 meters.

• The women’s pole vault closed out the events with Maddie Schneider placing third with a height of 3.35 meters.

Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Mike Smith’s comments:

• “I scored this meet as a one-point loss for us so going into it, I felt like every event would be highly contested and we would have to be almost perfect in order to win. In the end, the women really exceed my expectations.

“The assistant coaches did a great job of preparing the athletes and we took some risks in how we entered and they paid off. We have a really young team and they competed like a really mature team.

“We have a talented roster and I felt like we needed to put our talent in a position to be successful to have a chance to win and that happened everywhere today, throws, jumps, sprints, distance. We were outstanding, and if you look at the class years of our point scorers we have a lot of plebes and yearlings that got it done today.

“It’s been 22 years since the last time Army men and women both won on the same day and I couldn’t be more proud of the way these kids got it done.”