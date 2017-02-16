Andrle’s overtime winner lifts Hockey past Niagara
As the Army West Point Hockey team neared the end of overtime against Niagara Feb. 11, Conor Andrle netted the game-winning goal on a rebound following Zach Evancho’s initial attempt with 41 seconds remaining for a 5-4 victory over the Purple Eagles at Tate Rink.
Army highlights and game notes
• Army earned four points in its weekend sweep over Niagara. The Black Knights improved to 15-11-4 overall and 13-9-2 in the AHA.
• The Cadets now boast 28 points in the league to rank third.
• This was the Black Knights’ first overtime win since facing Niagara last season on Jan. 30.
• C.J. Reuschlein netted two in the game, one coming on the power play.
• This was Army’s first power play goal since Jan. 14, against Mercyhurst.
• Tyler Pham also had two in tonight’s contest, a season-high.
How it happened
• Similar to Friday night’s game, the Purple Eagles scored quickly to take a 1-0 lead. Niagara converted 3:51 into the game with Keegan Harper finding the back of the net.
• The Purple Eagles netted their second of the night with under two minutes to play in the first frame, but Army did not go down without a fight.
• Blake Box head manned the puck to Andrle at the opposing blue line where he chipped it to Pham had an open lane to the front ofthe net.
• Pham scored the equalizing goal a little over three minutes into the second stanza to tie things up at 2-2.
• Andrle jammed the puck into Joe O’Brien in net, but Pham came racing up the ice and buried into the twine for the score.
• Niagara jumped ahead 3-2 with Harper scoring his second of the night at the 13:24 mark of the second.
• Reuschlein netted his second of the year off a great play setup by Trevor Fidler to retie the game with 3:59 on the clock in the second.
• The Purple Eagles took their fourth lead of the game when Tyler Tomberline scored off a rebounded shot 9:55 into the final period.
• Reuschlein tied things up again though with a power play goal with 7:32 remaining. Nick DeCenzo cleared the puck to Taylor Maruya who dumped it to Reuschlein.
• In overtime, Evancho setup the game winning goal. He took the initial shot and Andrle wrapped it around the netminder to seal the game.
Turning point
• Andrle’s overtime goal was the Black Knights’ only tally to give them a lead in the game.