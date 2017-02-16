Andrle’s overtime winner lifts Hockey past Niagara

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

As the Army West Point Hockey team neared the end of overtime against Niagara Feb. 11, Conor Andrle netted the game-winning goal on a rebound following Zach Evancho’s initial attempt with 41 seconds remaining for a 5-4 victory over the Purple Eagles at Tate Rink.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army earned four points in its weekend sweep over Niagara. The Black Knights improved to 15-11-4 overall and 13-9-2 in the AHA.

• The Cadets now boast 28 points in the league to rank third.

• This was the Black Knights’ first overtime win since facing Niagara last season on Jan. 30.

• C.J. Reuschlein netted two in the game, one coming on the power play.

• This was Army’s first power play goal since Jan. 14, against Mercyhurst.

• Tyler Pham also had two in tonight’s contest, a season-high.

How it happened

• Similar to Friday night’s game, the Purple Eagles scored quickly to take a 1-0 lead. Niagara converted 3:51 into the game with Keegan Harper finding the back of the net.

• The Purple Eagles netted their second of the night with under two minutes to play in the first frame, but Army did not go down without a fight.

• Blake Box head manned the puck to Andrle at the opposing blue line where he chipped it to Pham had an open lane to the front ofthe net.

• Pham scored the equalizing goal a little over three minutes into the second stanza to tie things up at 2-2.

• Andrle jammed the puck into Joe O’Brien in net, but Pham came racing up the ice and buried into the twine for the score.

• Niagara jumped ahead 3-2 with Harper scoring his second of the night at the 13:24 mark of the second.

• Reuschlein netted his second of the year off a great play setup by Trevor Fidler to retie the game with 3:59 on the clock in the second.

• The Purple Eagles took their fourth lead of the game when Tyler Tomberline scored off a rebounded shot 9:55 into the final period.

• Reuschlein tied things up again though with a power play goal with 7:32 remaining. Nick DeCenzo cleared the puck to Taylor Maruya who dumped it to Reuschlein.

• In overtime, Evancho setup the game winning goal. He took the initial shot and Andrle wrapped it around the netminder to seal the game.

Turning point

• Andrle’s overtime goal was the Black Knights’ only tally to give them a lead in the game.