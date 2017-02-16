ANNOUNCEMENTS

Black History Month celebration at James I. O’Neill High School

James I. O’Neill High School welcomes members of the Buffalo Soldiers Association of West Point for a special program from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the James I. O’Neill High School auditorium. The snow date will be Feb. 24.

Elders from the community will be special guests, as distinguished Buffalo Soldier Association members conduct a memorial tribute to Staff Sgt. Sanders Matthews, the last of the Buffalo Soldiers at West Point.

They will then hold a panel discussion on the theme “Moving Up—Overcoming Adversity.”

Potential panelists include Sergeant Matthews ‘ granddaughter, Dr. Aundrea Matthews; retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, former field Army and division commander who now is a correspondent for CNN; retired Maj. Gen. Fred Gordon, former USMA Commandant and the only black member of the USMA Class of 1962; Lt. Col. Yolanda Johnson, Chief of Nurses, New York National Guard; and retired Sergeant Major Tyrone King, who currently is on the Board of Trustees of the Village of Highland Falls.

The District welcomes parents and the community for this memorable event.

The oberservance is to celebrate and recognize the contributions of African/Black Americans throughout the United States of America’s History.

This year’s guest speaker is Leslie T. Fenwick, Ph.D., Dean Emerita of the Howard University School of Education and a professor of education policy.

Casino Night Poker Tournament

The West Point Spouses’ Club has its biggest fundraiser with the Casino Night Poker Tournament from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 24. There is a silent auction, a beverage pull and other fun casino games.

For tickets or other details, visit the Spouses’ Club Website at http://www.westpointspousesclub.com/Casino_Night.html.

They are looking to raise $60,000 that they will then donate to local families and organizations through their Grants and Scholarship Applications.

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

Most Holy Trinity West Point Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) Group

Mothers of children ages 0-5 are invited to join us at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel. The purpose of the group is to build friendships and foster community goodwill with other West Point moms.

Being a mom is hard work, and we all need love and support to encourage us through the journey.

Meetings include time to socialize and discuss the joys and challenges of motherhood, speakers from the community on a variety of topics, and creative activities.

The group will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Cloister Room of the Chapel of The Most Holy Trinity on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

There is a registration fee and because the group meets in the evenings, childcare will not be provided.

For registration details, contact Kristin at kristin8513@gmail.com and visit us at our informational table at the WPSC Super Sign Up event today at the West Point Club.