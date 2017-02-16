BBC Lifeworks

• Talk Teeth with the Tooth Fairy: Brushing your teeth two minutes, two times a day, keeps your mouth healthy with a sparkling smile.

Stop by B126 Washington Road from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 to learn about preventive care, and to color and do activity pages as well as receive a new toothbrush.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Wednesday.

• Tuesday with Marcela: Tuesday with Marcela is geared to children ages 1-5 and their parents. Marcela will lead attendees in musical play and movement.

The class is from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at B126 Washington Road.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today with age of child attending. Space is limited.

• Fat Tuesday: Join West Point Family Homes from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at B126 Washington Road to pick up Mardi Gras beads, crafts or masks to celebrate the day.

Soft drinks and Mardi Gras King Cake will be served with a plastic baby hidden in the cake.