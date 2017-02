Cadets help the SPCA

Company G-4 cadets volunteered at the Hudson Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Feb. 10.

The cadets helped to clear snow from the recent snowstorm, feed and walk the 30-plus dogs (and 40+ cats), clear debris and junk from the SCPA’s basement that was damaged by flooding, and construct storage shelves for equipment storage.