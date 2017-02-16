Cadets learn critical-thinking skills through roleplaying

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The cadets were presented with a structured roleplaying exercise Feb. 11 designed to use critical thinking and empathy skills in negotiations, in this case with members of a mountain village community in Asia. The leading villagers had formed a counsel and must come to a decision regarding another country's wish to build a supply depot on village land, which the previous leader agreed to and to choose another leader because the former leader died under suspicious circumstances. Each cadet was given a character who has their own set of goals, desires and relationships.

Class of 2020 cadets enrolled in RS103, Information Literacy and Critical Thinking through the Center for Enhanced Performance, gave up their Saturday to get involved in a roleplaying scenario titled “The Council’s Verdict” that involved a little bit of negotiation and improvisation Feb. 11 at Eisenhower Hall.

Administrators of the roleplaying exercise are professionals in their field and included PJ Miller, a Broadway producer specializing in live events; Sam Zeitlin, an attorney based in New York City; and Dr. Daniel Eison, a resident physician in pediatrics, who has extensively studied and presented the use of simulation and roleplaying in medical education. All received undergraduate degrees from Princeton University.

“Role play is a critical component of professional performance,” Laura Vetter, RS103 course director, said. “The military conducts role play for Soldiers and officers as they prepare to deploy. Medical Doctors use role play as they complete their studies in medicine. Lawyers use role play as they prepare to litigate cases. The intent is to have the cadets in the class step out of their comfort zone and work together to solve problems from differing points of view.”

The cadets were presented with a structured roleplaying exercise designed to use critical thinking and empathy skills in negotiations, in this case with members of a mountain village community in Asia. The leading villagers had formed a counsel and must come to a decision regarding another country’s wish to build a supply depot on village land, which the previous leader agreed to and to choose another leader because the former leader died under suspicious circumstances. Each cadet was given a character who has their own set of goals, desires and relationships.

The cadets had to interact in-character and attempt to pursue their characters’ interest, to inhabit their characters and to create a unique story and solutions together.

The 50 cadets involved in the roleplaying formed groups of 10 and students received four sheets of paper: a general summary, introduction of their characters including a description of their particular personalities and beliefs, the important values of the village culture as a whole and their characters’ relationships with the other characters.

The structure of the exercise included time for open deliberations, a straw poll for the new leader, time for further negotiations around the table, a final vote on the new leader and a brief scene where the new leader meets with the other country’s envoy for building a supply depot.

“A model for critical thinking is the SWOT Analysis, which is Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats,” Vetter said. “You need to figure out what your strengths and weaknesses are, what are the opportunities and what are the threats. We gave the cadets the model for order, planning and analysis. Critical thinking is also grounded in the concept of paideia or search for absolute truth. Can we ever have absolute truth? It brings into the thought process that we are all not the same.”

The RS103 course-stated mission is to allow cadets to develop a set of learning strategies and critical thinking skills applicable in a variety of differing situations.

They learn to develop a plan for reasoning and researching critically using a systematic and comprehensive process of steps and strategies.