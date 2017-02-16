Colgate provides free dental screenings at WPES

By Robert K. Lanier Public Information Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital

February is National Children's Dental Health Month—a month where dental professionals, educators and healthcare providers endorse the health benefits of excellent oral health to children. In recognition, the U.S. Army Dental Health Activity (DENTAC) and United States Military Academy (USMA), in partnership with Colgate-Palmolive, will offer "free" dental screenings courtesy of the 'Colgate Dental Van' from 8:50 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at West Point Elementary School (in the 15-minute parking lot).

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month—a month where dental professionals, educators and healthcare providers endorse the health benefits of excellent oral health to children.

In recognition, the U.S. Army Dental Health Activity (DENTAC) and United States Military Academy (USMA), in partnership with Colgate-Palmolive, will offer “free” dental screenings courtesy of the ‘Colgate Dental Van’ from 8:50 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at West Point Elementary School (in the 15-minute parking lot).

Screenings will be for children ages 3 to 12 years old. This event is open to West Point students and West Point home-schooled students.

The Colgate Dental Van, which travels the United States to help raise awareness about the importance of children’s dental health, features friendly visuals to help create a fun and less intimidating dental ‘screening experience.’

With two child-sized dental chairs aboard, Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® screens two children at a time. The average dental screening lasts approximately two minutes.

With the support of volunteer dental professionals, children ranging from three to 12 years of age can receive free dental check-ups, treatment referrals (if needed), and learning materials that include a tube of Colgate® kid’s toothpaste, a Colgate® kid’s toothbrush and brushing instructions.

For children who are in need of treatment or who do not have a dentist, the volunteer dental professionals can provide referrals so they can visit a dentist in their area and take care of any issues and maintain a healthy mouth. Children who are receiving a screening will have to have a permission slip, signed by a parent, prior to the day of the screening. Permission slips can also be obtained the day of the event.