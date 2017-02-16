FEATURED EVENT

School District Administrator Meet & Greet

Community parents are cordially invited to meet and greet lunch with local school district leaders Superintendent of Schools Dr. Frank Sheboy Highland Falls–Fort Montgomery Central School District and Community Superintendent Helen Balilo, Mid-Atlantic District, DoDEA Americas, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 28 at the West Point Club’s Pierce Dining Room. Pay as you go lunch if you choose to stay and eat.

No RSVP required. For more details, call 845-938-2092.