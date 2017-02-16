FEATURED ITEM

West Point Tax Assistance Center

The West Point Tax Assistance Center opens Feb. 8 and is located next to the Claims Office on the first floor of Building 626, across from Buffalo Soldier Field.

IRS-trained tax preparers will be available to answer your questions and file your tax returns from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 7.

Call 845-938-5920 to schedule an appointment, as services are by appointment only. Call early to schedule your appointment and come with your military ID.

Federal and state income tax preparation is free for active duty service members stationed at West Point, eligible dependents and all cadets. Due to reductions in personnel at the West Point Tax Assistance Center, preparers are not authorized to prepare business or corporate tax returns or provide tax service to retirees.

The Tax Assistance Center can e-file most federal and state income tax forms.

To have your taxes prepared, you will need the following information and forms at time of appointment (as applicable):

• W2 (Wage and Earnings Statement);

• Spouse’s SSN and Date of Birth;

• Children’s SSNs and Dates of Birth;

• Voided Check with Bank Routing and Account #’s;

• 1099DIV (Dividend Statement);

• 1099B (Sale of Stock and Mutual Funds);

• 1099INT (Interest Statement);

• 1099R (Retirement Pay);

• Itemized Deduction Receipts;

• Tuition Receipts + 1098T;

• 2016 Tax Return (if available and tax return was not completed by the tax center);

• HUD-1 settlement statements for new home purchase and sales;

• Sales Tax receipts for the purchase of a new automobile;

• Power of Attorney (if you are filling for a spouse who will not be present to sign the return).