FOR THE FAMILIES

Arts & Crafts January and February classes

• Feb. 23—Cookies and Canvas, dog and cat sunset, 5-6:30 p.m.. Supplies included.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.

Community General Skating at Tate Rink

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Community General Skate at Tate Rink.

It’s open to all West Point personnel, DOD personnel and families. All skaters must supply their own skates.

The following will be the only dates and times available for skating: Sundays from 3:30-5 p.m. on Sunday and Feb. 12, 19 and 26. For details, call the Skate hotline at 938-2991 or e-mail jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

Events with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its December event. The upcoming event includes:

• Feb. 23—Wicked on Broadway. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m. with an 8 p.m. curtain call. Leave NYC at 11 p.m.

See the Tony award winning box office smash now in its 11th year. Mezzanine Seating, Gershwin Theatre.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

CYS Sports Winter Swimming Sessions

Registration is now open for the winter beginner and intermediate/advanced swim sessions.

There will be an eight-week session for beginners, a six-week session for intermediate, and two eight-week sessions for advanced. Register now to reserve your spot.

For more details and pricing, call 938-8525.

Ski lesson Registration

The West Point Ski Lesson registration at Victor Constant Ski Area is ongoing. Patrons can register from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The first week of registration is in-person only.

For more details, call 845-938-8810.