Hal Moore, 1945 USMA graduate, obit

Legendary combat leader and New York Times Bestselling author, Lt. Gen. Harold (Hal) Gregory Moore Jr., passed away peacefully at age 94 Feb. 10, 2017, at his home in Auburn, Alabama. He is survived by three sons and two daughters, Harold Gregory III (Evelyn), (Lt. Col.) Stephen (Donna), Julie Moore Orlowski (Leo), Cecile Moore Rainey (Terry), (Col.) David (Teresa), and by his sister Betty Karp and brother Ballard Moore.

He also leaves 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Julie Compton and by his brother William Moore.

Hal was born on Feb. 13, 1922, in Bardstown, Kentucky to Harold and Mary (Crume) Moore. Hal started a 32-year military career upon entry into the U.S. Military Academy in 1942, convincing a Congressman from Georgia to swap Hal’s Kentucky appointment to the Naval Academy for one to West Point.

Upon graduation in 1945, he served on occupation duty in Japan; he returned to Fort Bragg where he met and married the great love of his life, Julie Compton. He tested parachutes, surviving multiple malfunctions to include being hung up and towed behind a plane.

Deployed to the Korean War in 1952, he commanded an Infantry rifle and heavy mortar company in the 7th Infantry Division and was awarded two Bronze Star Medals for Valor.

Subsequent assignments included teaching tactics at West Point, developing airborne and air assault equipment in the Pentagon, and a tour of duty in Norway where he planned the ground defense of northern Germany, Denmark and Scandinavia.

Upon completion of the course of study at the Naval War College, Hal took command of the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Fourteen months later, the unit was designated the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry (Custer’s old unit) and deployed to Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Division in 1965.

Hal is best known for his leadership in the first major battle between the U.S. and the People’s Army of Vietnam (PAVN) that occurred in the remote Ia Drang Valley of the Central Highlands in November 1965.

Within 20 minutes of the first shot, the 7th Cavalry, vastly outnumbered, was assaulted by hundreds of enemy furiously determined to over-run it.

After a three-day bloodbath, the enemy quit the field leaving over 600 of their dead littering the battleground. Hal was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second-highest award for valor, for his actions during the fight.

Hal then assumed command of the 3rd Brigade of the 1st Cavalry Division and led it through several major campaigns in 1966 earning another Bronze Star Medal for Valor for carrying wounded to safety under “withering small and automatic weapons fire.”

In 1968, Hal pinned on his first star and led the planning for the Army’s withdrawal from Vietnam.

He returned to Korea in 1969 and was promoted to major general and given command of the 7th Infantry Division to “straighten out that division” after it was fractured with insubordination and riots.

Over the next year, Hal rebuilt the division back into an effective fighting force.

In 1971, he took command of the Training Center and Fort Ord, California in the era of the Vietnam antiwar demonstrations, associated drug problems, continuing racial tensions and the transition to the “modern volunteer Army.”

He applied lessons learned from the 7th Infantry to create another successful outcome. In 1974, Hal was promoted to lieutenant general and assigned to the Pentagon as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel for the Army where he was most proud of actions he took to rebuild an NCO Corps almost destroyed by the Vietnam War.

Following retirement from active duty in 1977, he worked as the Executive Vice President of the Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado.

In 1981, working with his co-author, Joe Galloway, he turned his attention to the research that underpinned their 1992 New York Times Bestselling book on the Ia Drang battles, “We Were Soldiers Once… and Young.”

In 2002, the book was the basis of the acclaimed movie, “We Were Soldiers,” where Mel Gibson portrayed Hal.

After being devastated by the loss of his wife, Julie, in 2004, Hal withdrew from public life but worked with Joe Galloway to produce the 2008 sequel to the first book; “We are Soldiers Still: A Journey Back to the Battlefields of Vietnam.”

Hal was a dedicated outdoorsman who loved to ski, hike, camp and fish and was most proud of the fact that he “infected” all his children with the same passion.

In fact, since Julie was not close to labor, Hal was fishing in a local bass tournament in 1952 on the morning his son Steve was born. That Hal won a nice Shakespeare reel did nothing to mitigate the trouble he was in upon his return.

Hal was known for his finely tuned sense of humor; earning the nickname of “Captain Fun” from his grandchildren.

He would routinely send funny postcards of “jackalopes” and hide small toys around the house in anticipation of visits.

Hal was personally modest with a deep love for Soldiers. When his hometown announced it would celebrate his return from Vietnam in 1966 with an elaborate “Hal Moore Day,” he refused to participate unless the event was refocused to be a “Vietnam Veterans Day.”

Likewise, while his funeral and memorial service will not necessarily center on him, he wishes to honor all Americans who have served.

Hal was a devout Catholic. Viewing will take place from 2-7 p.m. (Central Time) today at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama.

A funeral Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. (Central Time) on Friday at St. Michaels Roman Catholic Church, 1100 N College Street, Auburn, Alabama, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning, Georgia, 1775 Legacy Way, Columbus, Georgia, with interment to follow at the Fort Benning Post Cemetery. The family will host a reception at the National Infantry Museum after the burial service.

At Hal’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ia Drang Scholarship Fund. Hal and Joe established the fund in 1994 using proceeds from the book and speaking engagements with the purpose of supporting the education of the children and grandchildren of the veterans of the Ia Drang battles.

The fund has awarded over $430,000 in grants to date. Donations may be sent to the Ia Drang Scholarship Fund, c/o Executive Director, 1st Cavalry Division Association, 302 North Main, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.