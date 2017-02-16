Men’s Lacrosse stymies UMass in opener

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second quarter and never looked back in a 9-2 win over Massachusetts to open its 100th season Feb. 11 in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The Black Knights (1-0) were led by a trio of scorers as Cole Johnson, David Symmes and Matthew Donovan each had two goals apiece.

A total of seven players had goals in the win. AJ Barretto was spectacular in net with seven saves and allowing only two goals in just over three quarters of action.

UMass (0-1) saw Gianni Bianchin and Dan Mueller score its two goals and fell to the Black Knights for the third-straight season. D.J. Smith did his job in net with 12 saves on the day.

The Black Knights dominated in the ground ball battle with a 33-16 advantage and Dan Grabher was 10-for-15 in faceoffs.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army opened its 100th season on Saturday and won its 770th game in program history.

• The Black Knights and Minutemen played for the 26th time in the series and in the season opener for the seventh straight year.

• The two goals allowed were the fewest in the series history between the two teams.

• The Minutemen remains in the lead in the series at 14-12.

• The Black Knights are 7-5 in season starters under head coach Joe Alberici.

• Army is 75-25 all time in season openers.

• Johnson finished with three points on two goals and two assists. He moves up to a tie for 15th all-time in career points at 140 and is tied with Paul Cino (USMA ‘83).

• He sits alone in 17th place in career goals with 83, passing former teammate Connor Cook (USMA ‘16).

• Barretto made his 17th career start and made his second season-opening start in his career and the win was the 10th of Barretto’s career.

• Gunnar Miller found the net for the first time since the 2015 season after missing most of 2016 due to an injury.

• Conor Glancy earned the start at attack after spending time at midfield his first two seasons.

• Dom Ricca and Johnny Surdick made their first career starts on defense.

• Donovan scored his first career goal after posting three assists in his first three seasons.

• First career multi-goal for Symmes, joining Donovan in the category.

• Matt Manown and Anthony George played in their first career game for the Black Knights.

Turning point

• The Black Knights exploded for four goals in the second quarter to head into the half leading 6-1.

How it happened

• Johnson picked up where he left off in 2016 by scoring the first goal of 2017 with a great move from behind the net. It was his 82nd career goal.

• Donovan made an incredible move to duck around two defenders and beat the goalie in the top corner to make it 2-0 Black Knights at the end of the first quarter.

• Symmes continued the momentum into the second quarter with his first of the season after Army had won the draw and it came in the opening minute.

• The Black Knights opened up a 6-0 advantage with goals from Symmes, Donovan and Johnson as the trio earned multi-goal games heading into halftime.

• Miller increased the lead with a great move around a defender and tucked it past Smith to give Army a 7-1 lead with 12 minutes left in the third frame. Ted Glesener scored Army’s only man-up goal of the day to close out the third quarter with an 8-1 advantage.

• The game slowed down a bit in the fourth quarter as the teams traded goals and the Black Knights came away with the 9-2 win. Nate Jones scored his first of the season late in the frame.