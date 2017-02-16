Mobile Technology Fair: Using technology to improve learning

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

An instructor uses an iPad to show Mobile Technology Fair-goers how to enhance the classroom experience through technology. An instructor uses an iPad to show Mobile Technology Fair-goers how to enhance the classroom experience through technology. Math instructor, Maj. Michael Seminelli, explores Google Cardboard during the Mobile Technology Fair Feb. 8. Math instructor, Maj. Michael Seminelli, explores Google Cardboard during the Mobile Technology Fair Feb. 8.

It’s no question that technology has become a vital part of our daily lives. The U.S. Military Academy History Department and the Center for Faculty Excellence teamed up to ensure technology could also become a part of the classroom.

The third annual Mobile Technology Fair, previously known as the iPad Pedagogy Symposium, was held Feb. 8 in the Haig Room in Jefferson Hall to allow West Point staff and faculty to discover innovative ways to introduce technological pedagogy into their classrooms.

“What we’re doing is showing the rest of the Academy how we’re using mobile technology and technology in the classroom,” Col. Ty Seidule, History department head, said. “That includes iPads, iBooks, digital textbooks and virtual reality. We’re using all sorts of different things so that we can educate, train and inspire cadets in new ways.”

Seidule has been an instructor at West Point for 13 years and says he’s constantly looking for new ways to teach his students.

“Right now we have history and computer science cadets working together to create a virtual reality app for Normandy,” Seidule explained. “I just took cadets to Normandy in December with a Silicon Valley company who flew drones to capture the video of the battlefield and then we’re going to turn it into a virtual reality app.”

After the creation of the app, instructors and cadets can use virtual reality devices to explore the historic battlefield from a more realistic viewpoint. History instructor Maj. Benjamin Brands has already done just that with the battle of Antietam.

On Sept. 19, two days after the anniversary of the Battle of Antietam, Brands traveled to the battlefield in Maryland to work with Google to create a virtual reality Google Expedition. In partnership with a photographer taking panoramic images, Brands was able to recreate a battlefield view with almost identical crops and foliage to what it would have looked like a hundred-plus years earlier.

“Our big research paper was on the battle of Antietam… so on the day the cadets turn in their papers, I bring in Google Cardboards, and they download the app to their personal phones, we have WiFi set up, we all link together and I lead them through the expedition,” Brands explained. “It allows them to see the terrain and to see why the commanders made the decisions that they made when they were there.”

Brands noted that using Google Expedition is great for training future officers on the terrain, and it’s also a less expensive alternative to staff rides.

In addition to Google, companies like Rowan, Apple, Blackboard mobile and Turning Technologies were all highlighted in booths at the Mobile Technology Fair so each instructor who visited the event could pick and choose which technologies best suited them.

One of the organizers of the event, Capt. Antonio Salinas, said that the amount of technological options have increased over the last few years, and so has the number of instructors using technology in their classrooms.

“I’ve talked to a couple of teachers and this has made an impact because they’ll try it in their pedagogy,” he said. “It may not change the way you teach, but here and there, it’s a way to spice up what you do in the classroom besides using chalk and a chalkboard.”

History instructor Capt. Thomas Herman has done just that, using technology in conjunction with long-established means. By combining Google Cardboard, the Mil Art textbook and traditional weapons, he’s created an all-around interactive experience.

“It helps those people who are seeing learners to match what they’re seeing to what they’re hearing and things that I’m saying,” he explained. “I’ll even supplement it with some actual pieces on a map where they can actually touch it, so we hit all three avenues of approach to learning and that’s what the technology fair is, to get people to add another layer to what they’re already doing in a classroom, supplement those regular modes of teaching and using technology to do that.”

Herman added that he wishes that he had access to such technology when he was an undergraduate but does his best to provide his students with the best possible classroom learning experience.

“I think you need to stay relevant as a teacher and you need to integrate all new modes of learning and types of learning, capabilities you can leverage in the classroom because everyone’s different and the learning environment is constantly changing,” he added.