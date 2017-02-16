Pence honors African-American military heroes during Flipper Dinner

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, addresses the Corps of Cadets during the Flipper Dinner at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in Washington Hall Feb. 9. The annual dinner is held to commemorate the life of Henry O. Flipper, the first African-American graduate of West Point. Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID

Vice President Mike Pence is presented a cadet bust by Class of 2017 Cadet Christian Nattiel, the first USMA African-American Rhodes Scholar, and retired Maj. Pat Locke, the first female African-American USMA graduate, during the Flipper Dinner Feb. 9. Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife pose for a photo with Flipper Dinner guest speaker, Ali Villanueva, 2010 USMA graduate and current Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive lineman, his wife and this year's recipient of the Flipper Award Christopher "Lars" Lofgren. Lofgren was injured during a military summer training activity in 2015 and has since been confined to a wheelchair. This past summer, Lofgren competed in the 2016 Department of Defense Warrior Games and received six silver medals and one bronze medal. Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID

The entire Corps of Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point gathered Feb. 9 to commemorate the life of Henry O. Flipper, the first African-American graduate of West Point, during the Flipper Dinner. Guest speakers were Vice President Mike Pence, and 2010 West Point graduate, Army Ranger and Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Just eight short years after the end of the Civil War, Henry O. Flipper was appointed and admitted to West Point. Throughout his years at the Academy, nobody spoke to him except in the performance of official duties. He was regularly subjected to racial slurs, violence and silence, but he persevered with his aspiration to graduate and serve his nation as an Army officer.

In 1877, Flipper became the first African-American graduate of West Point, and upon receiving his diploma, he was applauded by his classmates for his remarkable determination. Flipper has since become a symbol of perseverance in the face of significant hardship.

“All who attend West Point face many trials, but Henry Flipper faced many more,” Pence said at his first official military installation visit since becoming vice president. “We all understand by virtue of his willingness to challenge the status quo, challenge the injustices of his day, he persevered through four years, making history as the first African-American ever to graduate from the United States Military Academy.”

In his remarks, Pence also extolled the achievements of historic African-American military heroes like the Buffalo Soldiers, the Tuskegee Airmen and others.

“They are the best of us,” he said. “During this month, African-American History Month—and not only this month—we remember them, and we thank them for what they did. Their names and their sacrifices will never be forgotten. They understood the promise of America, the timeless ideas that bind us together as a people and give us purpose as a nation.”

Pence expressed his gratitude to the Corps of Cadets and praised them for their service, calling them true leaders and patriots.

“President Trump and I thank you. We thank you for answering the call to serve your country, to put America first,” he said, referencing the president’s speech earlier in the week. “(President Trump) promised, in his words, to give you ‘the tools, the equipment, the resources, the training and the supplies you need to get the job done.’ And he promised to ‘honor our sacred bond to those who serve.’”

Pence’s words were welcomed with a roaring applause from the audience of more than 4,000 cadets. In his closing, Pence assured the cadets that the future looked bright, for them and the country.

“Looking out at your shining faces, seeing your dedication to America, we’re more confident than ever that the best days for America are yet to come,” he said.

Following his remarks, Pence was presented with a cadet bust from cadet Christian Nattiel, the first West Point African-American Rhodes Scholar, and retired Maj. Pat Locke, the first female African-American West Point graduate.

After dinner, Villanueva took the podium and also paid respect to the legacy of Henry O. Flipper, saying that he was humbled.

“The annual Henry O. Flipper dinner (is) a time to reflect on the challenges and hardships that our graduates have individually faced in order to contribute to the Long Gray Line,” he said. “Not only did he pave the way for thousands of African-American graduates, but also inspired all West Point graduates in their personal challenges.”

Villanueva remarked that he could not compare himself to someone who had persevered as Flipper had. However, he said, he harbors a tremendous respect for graduates like Flipper, the first female graduates, and everyone else who has overcome incredible odds to be where they are.

Villanueva advised the cadets that, when they become Army officers, they will grow to cherish the “magic” of West Point and all it has taught them.

“(When) you’re finally in charge of a group of men and women who are trusting you to lead them, you realize that the most valuable resource of our nation is being trusted to you in order to serve the people of the United States,” he said. “Because at that moment you realize that you’re a part of something way bigger than yourself. And it will be right at that time that the values of this Academy will be as clear in your head as it is to say your own name.”

With his concluding remarks, Villanueva thanked the Corps for beating Navy. The cadets, in turn, responded with an overwhelming round of applause. Villanueva also received a gift on behalf of the Corps of Cadets.

The Award

The Flipper Dinner has been held ever since 1977, the centennial anniversary of Flipper’s graduation from the Academy. Each year, as part of the event, the Flipper Award is given to a senior cadet who has demonstrated the highest qualities of leadership, self-discipline and perseverance in the face of unusual difficulties.

The 2017 recipient of the Flipper Award was cadet Christopher “Lars” Lofgren, who was injured during a military summer training activity in 2015 and has since been confined to a wheelchair. This past summer, Lofgren competed in the 2016 Department of Defense Warrior Games and received six silver medals and one bronze medal.

The family of Henry O. Flipper presented Lofgren the award.

“I have always seen the Flipper Award as an amazing opportunity to show everyone how resilient and strong people can be,” Lofgren said. “I know so many people who have and continue to go through greater hardship here. My fellow cadets have lost friends, family and so much more.

“While my condition is more obvious and in the open, it also means I don’t go through any of my challenges alone,” Lofgren added. “I work hard, but I’ve gotten a lot of help to be where I am. Friends, family and the whole Long Gray Line have been at my back and supporting me all the way.”