Softball tops Nevada for first win in 2017

By Harrison Antognioni Army Athletic Communications

Freshman Katie Ontiveros hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Army West Point softball team the lead in an eventual 6-5 victory over Nevada on Sunday in the Lion Classic at North Oak Park in Hammond, Louisiana.

Army grabs its first win of the season to move to 1-4, while Nevada drops to 3-2.

Along with the three runs batted in by Ontiveros, sophomore Izzy Gates picked up a pair of RBIs, while senior Alee Rashenskas and sophomore Nena Riccoboni each totaled two hits, with Rashenskas going a perfect 2-for-2 from the dish and drawing a walk.

Sophomore Renee Poirier tossed all seven innings and retired three batters via strikeout to pick up her first win of the year.

Melissa Arriaga and Alyssa Mendez each recorded multiple hits for Nevada, while McKenna Isenberg and Kali Sargent each tossed three innings.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army’s matchup versus Nevada was its first against the Wolf Pack in team history.

• Gates and Ontiveros each connected on home runs.

• Rashenskas picked up a stolen base.

• Poirier earned the victory and improved to 1-1 on the year.

• Riccoboni played in three of Army’s five games at the Lion Classic and ended the weekend with a team-best .714 batting average.

Key moment

• Williams drove home four runs with one swing of the bat on a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the second inning to give UT Martin a 5-1 lead.

How it happened

• Riccoboni singled in the bottom of the second inning and advanced to second on a fielding error with no outs.

• Gates homered on the next at bat to give Army an early 2-0 lead.

• Jennifer Purcell doubled to left center with the bases loaded and knocked in two runs with nobody out in the top of the third before coming around to score on an RBI double by Mendez later in the inning to give the Wolf Pack a 3-2 advantage.

• After walking and stealing second earlier in the bottom of the third inning, Rashenskas came around to score after a throwing error with two down in the inning to knot the game at 3-3.

• Mendez hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth and came around to score later in the frame to give Nevada back the lead, with a 5-3 advantage after its half of the fifth inning.

• Nevada’s lead didn’t last long, as Ontiveros drilled a three-run blast in the home half of the inning to put the Black Knights up, 6-5.

• Rashenskas and freshman Lacey Swafford each singled to kick off the bottom of the fifth inning before Ontiveros hit her home run with one out to give Army the lead and the eventual win.