Vietnam airmobile hero Hal Moore dies

By Army News Service

Lt. Col. Hal Moore, commander of the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry, on the radio during the fight for LZ X-Ray in the Ia Drang Valley of Vietnam in November 1965. Photo by U.S. Army

WASHINGTON—Retired Army Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” Gregory Moore, co-author of the book “We Were Soldiers Once…and Young,” died Feb. 10 at his home in Auburn, Alabama. He was 94 years old.

Moore’s book about the exploits of his battalion in the Battle of Ia Drang Valley during the Vietnam War—co-written with journalist Joseph L. Galloway—was the subject of a 2002 Hollywood film.

Moore graduated West Point in June 1945 and entered the infantry branch as a second lieutenant just three months before the end of World War II. While Moore would be unable to serve in that conflict, he went on to serve in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Moore’s heroism during the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley in Vietnam earned him the Distinguished Service Cross.

At the time, Moore served as commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile).

His unit was dropped by helicopter into the Ia Drang Valley on Nov. 14, 1965, in one of the first airmobile operations and one of the first major battles between U.S. and North Vietnamese regulars.

Upon entering the landing zone with the first rifle company, Moore personally directed the fire-fight to gain control of the zone by placing accurate fire upon the enemy from an exposed position in his hovering helicopter, according to his DSC citation.

Throughout the initial assault phase, Moore repeatedly exposed himself to intense hostile fire to insure the proper and expedient deployment of friendly troops.

By his constant movement and repeated exposure to this insurgent fire, Moore set the standard for his combat troops by a courageous display of “leadership by example,” which characterized all his actions throughout the long and deadly battle, his citation reads.

Inspired by his constant presence and active participation against an overwhelming enemy, the friendly forces solidified their perimeter defenses and repulsed numerous enemy assaults.

On Nov. 15, the embattled battalion was again attacked by a three-pronged insurgent assault aimed at surrounding and destroying the friendly forces in one great advance.

Moore moved from position to position, directing fires and giving moral support to the defending forces.

By his successful predictions of insurgent attack plans, he was able to thwart all their efforts by directing barrages of small arms, mortar and artillery fire in conjunction with air strikes against enemy positions and attack zones.

As the battle continued into the third day, another large Viet Cong strike was repulsed through Moore’s ability to shift men and firepower at a moment’s notice against the enemy’s last-ditch efforts to break through the friendly positions.

Moore’s battalion, inspired by his superb leadership, combat participation and moral support, finally decimated the North Vietnamese force, forcing their retreat and resulting in victory for the 1st Battalion.

During the battle, 234 Americans were killed, and another 250 were wounded.

The North Vietnamese suffered over 1,200 killed.

In 2002, Moore’s book was made into a movie called “We Were Soldiers,” where actor Mel Gibson played the role of Moore.

A funeral mass for Moore will be held Friday at 8:30 a.m. (Central Time) at St. Michaels Roman Catholic Church, 1100 N College Street, Auburn, Alabama.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the National Infantry Museum at Fort Benning, Georgia, with interment to follow at the Fort Benning Post Cemetery.

The family will host a reception at the infantry museum after the burial service.