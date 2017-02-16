Weather cooperates for the annual MWR Polar Fest
With close to a foot of new snow, the annual Polar Fest hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and sponsored by USAA and Warsteiner Feb. 11 was a huge break from nearly two or three years of so-so skiing seasons.
More than 500 community members braved the frigid temperatures to get in some skiing and snowboarding, enjoying friendships and family time and generally having fun.
“We had about 500 total come in,” Chief of Recreation for FMWR Chris Remillard said. “We had 260 who were at the Polar Fest with the remainder taking the day to ski and snowboard. We had 76 skiers racing and two cardboard box derbies.”
Despite the chill, there still was plenty of competition in the chicken wing eating contest and roasting marshmallows along with a few snowball fights on hand.
After a hard day of skiing, snowboard races and other contests, many ventured indoors to enjoy food and drink by the fireplace and listen to music by the band, “Hype.”