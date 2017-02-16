Weather cooperates for the annual MWR Polar Fest

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Five hundred community skiers and snowboarders braved the frigid temperatures for the annual Polar Fest Feb. 11, with plenty of snow to enjoy for racing, cardbord box derbies and listening to the band "Hype" at the lodge. Two hundred and sixty community members participated in the Polar Fest with another 240 who were out on the slopes to enjoy a day of skiing.

With close to a foot of new snow, the annual Polar Fest hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and sponsored by USAA and Warsteiner Feb. 11 was a huge break from nearly two or three years of so-so skiing seasons.

More than 500 community members braved the frigid temperatures to get in some skiing and snowboarding, enjoying friendships and family time and generally having fun.

“We had about 500 total come in,” Chief of Recreation for FMWR Chris Remillard said. “We had 260 who were at the Polar Fest with the remainder taking the day to ski and snowboard. We had 76 skiers racing and two cardboard box derbies.”

Despite the chill, there still was plenty of competition in the chicken wing eating contest and roasting marshmallows along with a few snowball fights on hand.

After a hard day of skiing, snowboard races and other contests, many ventured indoors to enjoy food and drink by the fireplace and listen to music by the band, “Hype.”