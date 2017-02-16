Women’s Lacrosse downs Marist in season opener

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Junior attackman Rachel Hornick (#36, third from left) celebrates with her teammates after scoring one of her career-high seven goals in Army West Point’s 13-12 win over Marist Feb. 11 at Michie Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Junior attackman Rachel Hornick (#36, third from left) celebrates with her teammates after scoring one of her career-high seven goals in Army West Point’s 13-12 win over Marist Feb. 11 at Michie Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

Led by junior attackman Rachel Hornick’s career-high seven goals, the Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team topped Marist 13-12 in its 2017 season opener Feb. 11 at Michie Stadium.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights won their season opening game for the first time in program history.

• Hornick led the team with a career-high seven goals and started the game with four straight.

• Erin Jollota also tallied record numbers in the game as she dished out five assists.

• Maddie Burns stepped into the game to notch eight critical saves and a team-high five groundballs.

• Amy Johnston added three points in the game off two goals and a helper, while Morgan Shorts also had two goals. Rilee Scott and Manuela Cortes each netted one a piece for Army.

How it happened

• The first half featured 19 goals by the two squads. The Red Foxes jumped on the board first and took a 2-1 lead before the Black Knights shifted the momentum in their favor.

• Hornick netted the first four goals of the game for Army to give the team a 4-2 lead.

• Marist answered back with two goals clocked 12 seconds apart to bring the score to 4-4.

• Johnston broke Hornick’s streak with a goal off an isolation drive up the middle with 16:34 on the clock.

• The Red Foxes retook the lead with three consecutive goals.

• Army replied with a slew of goals from Manuea Cortes, Hornick from Johnston, Hornick from Maddie Miller and Shorts from Jollota.

• The second half began with Marist boasting a 10-9 advantage, but the Black Knights remained diligent and, after a quick Red Foxes goal, began a four-goal streak to push themselves ahead, 13-11, with 12 minutes remaining in the game.

• Scott netted the first goal of her career to start off the streak with the assist from Ryan Murphy.

• Then, Johnston scored off an eight-meter to tie things up. Hornick and Jollota connected once again on a man-up opportunity to take the lead.

• The Black Knights capitalized on a Marist turnover with 12 minutes to go and cleared the ball to Short who padded Army’s lead to 13-11.

• The Red Foxes rebounded with an eight meter man-up goal at the 3:48 mark to bring the game back within one.

• Army maintained possession at the close of the game to secure its victory.

Turning point

• The Black Knights’ four-goal run at the end of the game excelled them to victory over the Red Foxes.