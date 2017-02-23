2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Debate: The West Point Model United Nations team traveled to Boston, Feb. 16-19, to compete in the Harvard National Model UN Conference. Due to the conference occurring simultaneously with 100th Night Weekend, the Army MUN team achieved success despite the notable absence of first class cadets.

The Harvard National Model UN Conference is the most competitive conference on the Army MUN circuit where over three thousand college students from schools around the world engage in productive discourse and diplomacy. At the conference, cadets negotiated innovative solutions to some of the World’s most pressing challenges including gender-based violence, the Iran-Azerbaijan Crisis and Greek Civil War.

The young team performed well with two cadets recognized for superior performances. The results included Class of 2019 Cadet John Govern (Best Delegate-1st Place) and Class of 2020 Cadet Maxwell McVicar (Best Delegate-1st Place). Also integral to the team were Class of 2018 Cadets Derrick Siebman, Brad Torpey, Class of 2019 Cadet Katie McCurry, Class of 2020 Cadets Jake Stoffel, Rich Delzell, John Lorenz and Jeronne Carter.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

