Annual 100th Night Show has ghostly appeal

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The Firsties, with now less than 100 days until graduation, rehearsed for the annual 100th Night Show, Feb. 15. The show's title, Col. Thayer's Revenge, was set in cadet rooms and Central Area and centered around a new cadet who went through his four-year journey at West Point and becomes somewhat confused about whether to stay until graduation. However, during his journey, the cadet discovers the ghost of Col. Thayer that is set on ruining West Point and, with the help of his friend/love interest, they defeat Col. Thayer.

In a time-honored tradition, the Class of 2017 produced, directed, wrote and starred in the annual 100th Night Show to celebrate less than 100 days before graduation Feb. 16 and 18. The celebration also included a banquet on the 18th prior to the last performance.

The play, “Col. Thayer’s Revenge” was written by Class of 2017 Cadets Adam Carroll, Patrick George, Tyler Holderby, Liam Manville and WJ Moretz and directed by Holderby, Adam Carroll and Manville and produced by Linda Erickson.

The play predominantly takes place in Central Area or in a cadet’s room. The audience was able to discern Col. Thayer’s presence by his disembodied voice or a vague shadow of someone with gray hair and a long overcoat draped over his shoulder and is seen literally whipping the cadets in the first scene.

“Our play follows a single cadet who arrives at West Point all gung-ho and ready to go, but as he goes through his four years, he become discouraged as the establishment is bringing him down,” Class of 2017 Cadet Liam Manville, writer and director of the play, said.

“He tries to make the decision as to whether he should stay or go. The cadet, Caleb, played by Beau Webb realizes later that the ghost of Col. Thayer is meddling in cadet affairs and whispering in the ear of command and noncommissioned officers to mandate training on weekends and that adherence to the honor code requires lobotomizing cadets.”

The Narrator sums up the resident evil: “Dark times have fallen upon the Academy….Leadership by cadets is a beautiful myth of the past. It is a fairytale we have heard repeated around fires late at night away from the watchful gaze of the Brigade Tactical Department and their cadet servants. Will the Academy continue to slip further and further into a state of totalitarianism?”

The Association of Graduates is found to be an evil cult worshipping the ghost of Col. Thayer. However, in the end, Caleb defeats the ghost of Col. Thayer and restores the Corps of Cadets to its former glory.

Manville said they started working on the play last year and it took almost a full year to bring the play to fruition.

As in most 100th Night plays, the cadets attempted to use show tunes but because of copyright issues, that endeavor is usually impossible.

“We had huge issues with copyrights so we came up with original songs,” Manville said. “We wrote the lyrics and the band transformed them into music. We asked them to come up with ballads or other musical genre. The band was fun to work with.”

Manville said that one of his favorite songs in the show is a ballad titled “So Others May Dream,” which also happens to be their class motto. Caleb sings it with a classmate/love interest who helps him to confront the evil power of Col. Thayer and to do his part for the Corps.

The 100th Night play is generally about the journey of cadets through their 47-month cadet careers utilizing comedy and music to have fun with the challenges they have endured while learning to be leaders of character and having some fun at the expense of NCO’s and BTO’s, upper classmen and command despite going through a lengthy process of approval.

Manville said the muse for this play was Odysseus in Homer’s epic poem, the Odyssey.

“It’s a journey that takes a long time,” Manville said. “Most cadets see West Point as a journey.”