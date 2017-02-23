BBC Lifeworks

• Fat Tuesday: Join West Point Family Homes from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at B126 Washington Road to pick up Mardi Gras beads, crafts or masks to celebrate the day.

Soft drinks and Mardi Gras King Cake will be served with a plastic baby hidden in the cake.

• Read Across America Day/Dr. Seuss’ Birthday: WPFH will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at 126 Washington Road from 3:30-5 p.m. March 2.

Following enjoyable tales by Dr. Seuss’, there will be crafts, fun and party time. Join us for a ‘Seussically’ time! Email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with the name and age of child attending by Tuesday.