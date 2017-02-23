JUST ANNOUNCED

Events with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its February and March events. The upcoming event includes:

• Today—Wicked on Broadway. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m. with an 8 p.m. curtain call. Leave NYC at 11 p.m. See the Tony award winning box office smash now in its 11th year. Mezzanine Seating, Gershwin Theatre;

• March 13—Philadelphia Flower Show. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave Philadelphia at 4 p.m. Don’t miss the nation’s largest flower show. Tickets available at the door;

• March 17—St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC. Leaves West Point at 10 a.m., leave NYC at 4:30 p.m. See New York’s greenest parade march up Fifth Avenue.

There is a minimal fee for transportation with LTS.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

Gear up for the annual Spin-A-Thon

Join the MWR Fitness Center for an afternoon filled with music, refreshments and experienced instructors as they coach you through this two-hour ride.

Come to the Spin-A-Thon from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday.Reserve your bike today.

Don’t forget your water bottle, towel and positive attitude.

MWR Fitness Center’s Shamrock 5K

The MWR Fitness Center’s Shamrock 5K is scheduled for March 11 with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. Register today at http://tiny.cc/MWRShamrock. There is a minimal fee for this event.

Cadets can run free, but must register.

There are free T-shirts to the first 100 pre-registered runners.

For more details, call 938-6490.

Easter Bunny Morning Egg Hunt

Come out to the West Point Club from 10 a.m.-noon April 8 for its annual Easter egg hunt.

There will be two hunts for children: Ages 1-6 and ages 7-11. Enjoy Easter Bunny photos, egg coloring, cupcake decorating, bounce houses and a manicure station. There is a minimal fee for this event. Two adults per child limit.

For more details, call 938-5120.

Easter Sunday Bruch and Egg Hunt

Join the West Point Club April 16 for its traditional Easter Brunch. There are two seatings and egg hunts will be available.

The first seating at 11 a.m. takes place in the Pierce Room with an egg hunt at 12:30 p.m.

The second seating at 1 p.m. is in the Grand Ballroom with an egg hunt at 2:30 p.m.

There is a minimal fee for this event.

Last day to cancel is April 13. To make reservations, call 938-5120.