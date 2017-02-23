Keller Corner

Keller Army Community Hospital launches the Great American Spit Out campaign

“Mark your calendars,” because Feb. 23 is the Great American Spit Out … and Keller Army Community Hospital, Mologne Cadet Health Clinic and the Center for Personal Development are ready to be an integral part of the process, of improving your health and wellness, by helping you quit the use of smokeless tobacco.

Every Monday and Thursday in February, the Keller Army Community Hospital Facebook page will provide steps to assist you to quit smoking.

In between the posts, the professional staffs of KACH, Mologne and CPD are ready to improve the health and wellness of the Cadets, military members, the military community and all of our beneficiaries.

Together, we can help you quit … and, possibly, get you to enjoy a smoke/tobacco-free lifestyle.

KACH EDIS provides free Developmental/Hearing Screenings

West Point’s Educational and Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) program is scheduled to provide developmental/hearing screenings for West Point children from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Screenings, which are for children ages birth to five years, will be conducted at the Stony CDC (1207 Patrick Trail, West Point, NY) in conjunction with Audiology, EDIS and West Point Schools.

This service is “by appointment only.” To make an appointment, call EDIS at 845-938-2689 or 938-6868.

Some children may need help in reaching their developmental milestones in communication skills, learning, behavior and/or social interactions.

The EDIS staff provides parent support and training to assist the child/family in reaching those milestones.

EDIS is a voluntary program that encourages parental involvement and participation.

JOES Replies Help Keller Better Serve Our Beneficiaries

The Joint Outpatient Experience Survey has replaced the Army Provider Level Satisfaction Survey. JOES will combine and standardize long-standing methods used by the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defense Health Agency/National Capital Region to learn about beneficiary health care experiences with the goal of making them better.

This single outpatient-visit based instrument will assist military treatment facilities with their goal of becoming a high reliability organization. Keller requests that you don’t forget to fill out the survey if you receive it in the mail. Keller values you your comments and suggestions.

Keller clinics can receive up to $1,000 for each “completely satisfied” survey returned.

Surveys returned with satisfactory marks help us keep our clinics up to date with the latest equipment and services available.