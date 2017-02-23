Luncheon introduces lessons on diversity, inclusion, leadership

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The annual Black History Month Luncheon, commemorating the contributions of African American citizens and their role in history, was held at the West Point Club’s Grand Ballroom, Feb. 16. The theme for this year’s commemoration was “Success Always Leaves Footprints,” a quote by Booker T. Washington, a Black educator in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1975, made the introduction of guest speaker Leslie T. Fenwick, Ph.D., former Dean of the Howard University School of Education and a professor of education policy, and offered a few comments on leadership and diversity.

“I have been involved in this leadership business for 41 years in the military and in that time, I had some pretty demanding jobs and had the ability to command. But every time I talk to Dr. Fenwick and her husband Dr. H. Patrick Swygert, I learn something new and I am exposed to insightful thoughts and ideas,” Austin said.

“One of the greatest strengths of our military in the nation is our diversity,” Austen explained. “People’s opinions and reflections are the result of their own personal experiences, their upbringing, education and culture. Having a variety of opinions and perspectives in an organization makes it stronger and more capable.”

Fenwick then spoke to the audience. She currently is serving on the national advisory council for the George Lucas Education Foundation/Edutopia, which focuses on innovation in K-12 education.

“I titled my remarks leadership, an inside job,” Fenwick said. “I believe that in order for our nation and the world to progress, leaders like you will be called upon to achieve two goals. The first, I believe is the eradication of racism by interrupting and recasting the research and social commentary about Blacks and other people’s color away from the litany of pathology. The second is to actualize the principles of our leadership by remaining anchored in becoming a virtuous person with moral strength.”

Fenwick talked to the cadets in the audience stating that they are coming of age during an era of remarkable political, economic and social shift in this nation and abroad.

Most of these shifts, she said, are driven by demographic changes and the world wide movement, primarily of people of color as immigrants and refugees.

“By the year of 2044, in a mere (25-plus) years during the time when you will be leaders, for the first time in history the majority of the people will be people of color,” Fenwick said. “Fifty percent of people taking English as a second language are not immigrants and they are U.S. born. Spanish is not the only language they are speaking as their first language. Chinese, Vietnamese and Somali are three of the top 10 languages spoken in the U.S.”

Fenwick also spoke about the social perceptions of Black Americans and other minorities.

“There are more Black men in college than there are in prison,” Fenwick said. “In fact, there are 1.4 million Black men in college and about 840,000 Black men in prison. If you were to go out in the street, everybody would think you’re wrong about that. It is about how we are socialized about an issue.”

Fenwick explained that negative statistics become synonymous with negative human qualities, which is then attributed to the true nature of Black people. Rarely do these false statistics move us forward, Fenwick said.

“Cadets, you heard this, you will be leading the nation’s most diverse Army Corps ever,” Fenwick said. “In 2009, nearly 150 thousand foreign-born individuals served in our Armed forces. And 80 percent were naturalized as American citizens.

“I urge you to peel back the layers of statistics that we hear each and every day about Black families and communities and take what you are hearing from me now and apply that to other communities that tend to be marginalized, and push against these perspectives that don’t stand up when you look at the numbers. Let’s move beyond the popular narrative to what is true,” she concluded.