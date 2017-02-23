SMA: America’s youth ‘on the rise’

Story and photo by C. Todd Lopez Army News Service

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, left, discussed Army topics with now-retired Sergeant Maj. of the Army Kenneth O. Preston, Feb. 14, at a morning breakfast discussion hosted by the Association of the U.S. Army in Arlington, Va. The two discussed, among other things, recruiting, the Army budget and the Army presence in Europe. Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, left, discussed Army topics with now-retired Sergeant Maj. of the Army Kenneth O. Preston, Feb. 14, at a morning breakfast discussion hosted by the Association of the U.S. Army in Arlington, Va. The two discussed, among other things, recruiting, the Army budget and the Army presence in Europe.

The Army has long said that only one in four Americans are fit to enlist. But that pool of American youth from which recruiters draw is improving, said Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey.

“I’m very proud of the young generation,” Dailey said of those young Americans who are now of-age to join the Army. “I’ve seen an uptick in capability, physical capability … resiliency. I think we’re on the rise with America’s youth now.”

Dailey spoke during a morning breakfast discussion hosted by the Association of the U.S. Army, Tuesday. It was one of the first such sessions where the Army’s senior enlisted advisor was given the opportunity to speak. During the breakfast, Dailey, who now serves as the 15th Sergeant Maj. of the Army, discussed current Army topics with now-retired Sergeant Major of the Army Kenneth O. Preston, who was the 13th Soldier to fill the role.

Dailey told Preston he’d recently visited with Soldiers in advanced individual training, about 200 in all, who were about to embark on their daily physical training regimen. He ran with them, after hearing a cautionary note from their training cadre, warning him to take it easy on the Soldiers because they were so new.

“Soldiers bend, they don’t break,” Dailey said he told the cadre. Dailey led the run, he said, at a 7-minute mile pace. “We extended the run a bit longer. That’s one of the benefits you have as SMA: you don’t have to listen to cadre. But every single Soldier in that formation stayed in that formation.

“They were highly motivated. I’ll bet there wasn’t a single person in that formation with more than 12 percent body fat. It was phenomenal. I’m very impressed with the young men and women we’re recruiting today.”

Family Business of Soldering

While highly proud of those Soldiers who are joining the Army today, Dailey also touched on some issues he said he sees in recruiting those young Americans to put on the uniform. He said about 69 percent of those who join the Army today were likely inspired to join because somebody in their family had also served. That makes the Soldier profession highly insular—joining the Army tends to be a family business. And that has to change, Dailey said.

“We need to expand that. We need more of the broader population for the Army,” he said. “We think the best representation of the United States of America is to recruit from the entire nation. We’ve lost some of that ability to do that based on a lot of things. Competing efforts, amount of education provided in those areas, but I think we have to continue to invest.”

Dailey said the Army continues today to recruit from the same areas of the country, but said he wants to increase recruiting efforts in parts of the country that haven’t traditionally provided a lot of Soldiers: the northeast and the northwest, for instance, are two such areas.

Still, last year, Dailey said the Army pulled 14,000 female Soldiers into the Army.

“This last year we did an excellent job of recruiting females,” he said. “It was one of our best years in a decade.”

Committed to Education

Dailey said the top two reasons for joining the Army remain patriotism and educational benefits. If the Army is going to continue to recruit Soldiers, he said, it cannot allow the benefits that entice civilians into enlistment to disappear.

“We cannot erode benefits to our Soldiers and families, or we will put the all-volunteer force at risk,” he said. “I firmly believe that. I think we have had to make some tough choices in the past because of the fiscal constraints we’re in, but we can’t sustain any more of those in the future. We have to continue to invest in the Soldiers, because that is an investment in the future.”

One such benefit, Dailey said, appears in law this year in the National Defense Authorization Act, which he said gave the Army the authority to credential Solders who have jobs that translate to skills in the private sector. That allows Soldiers to walk out of the Army with paperwork that will allow them to do in civilian clothes the same job they gained experience on while serving in uniform. It’s something he said he’s been working to develop since he served as the sergeant major for Army Training and Doctrine Command.

“Since 2008, we’ve dropped unemployment compensation from over $500 million a year and it landed around $172 million this year from those efforts,” he said.

Dailey said that effort is firmly in line with the commitment the Army and America makes to the parents of youth who opt to join the Army. “When we send them home, they are going to be better than we received them,” he said. “That’s our commitment to the American Soldier.”

Distraction to Readiness

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley’s No. 1 priority is readiness, something he’s emphasized repeatedly since being sworn in to the position in August 2015.

There are distractions to that readiness, Dailey said—things he’s heard from both officer and enlisted. Chief among those is not having every Soldier available to go train when it’s time to train.

That comes, he said, in part because of risks taken to sustain base operations.

“We’ve had to put Solders in jobs that were contracted during the war,” he said. “That’s things like gate guards, emergency services, and to help fill gaps in our morale, welfare, and recreation facilities.”

When Soldiers are pulling duty outside their own unit, they aren’t available to go train with their unit. And that hampers unit readiness.

“For NCOs and officers alike, that was their No. 1 complaint: ‘Sergeant major, we can get after the task, we just need all of our Soldiers back to do it,’” Dailey said. “We need to reduce our non-deployables, we need to get our Soldiers off these other tasks, and get them back to their warfighting tasks. I’m happy to report that’s something Installation Management Command is focused on right now. We’re going to reinvest in some of those things so we can get Soldiers back to doing their traditional jobs.”

The CSA’s readiness mandate doesn’t just apply to regular Army forces, Dailey said —it applies to the total force: Army National Guard and Army Reserve included. And Dailey told those at the breakfast that today, the Guard and Reserve are being used at a higher rate than they’ve ever been in the past. For them, he said, it’s even tougher to maintain readiness, due to limited training opportunity.

“We have to be cognizant of that, because they are Citizen Soldiers, and they are employees out in our great hometowns of America,” he said. “But we are also taxing them, because we have to utilize those forces. Less than half of the U.S. Army now is active forces … we constantly rely on [Reserve forces] to fill out the gaps and seams we have across 140 countries … and the constant demand for brigades.”

This year, Dailey said, the Army is doubling the capacity at combat training centers to ensure more training opportunity, and opportunities to increase readiness, for Reserve component forces.