Special operations gender integration and joint networking at Annapolis

By Maj. Steve Ferenzi DMI Instructor

Courtesy Photo

Despite the ongoing rivalry between the Army and Navy at their respective service academies, West Point cadets and faculty and their counterparts at Annapolis spend their free time enhancing the joint capabilities necessary to confront the challenges of today’s complex operating environment.

On Feb. 4, the Defense and Strategic Studies Program (DSS) brought seven cadets to Annapolis, Maryland, to participate in the fourth iteration of the Naval Academy Women’s Network “Military-Life” symposium.

The event offered a number of panel discussions on national security issues and balancing military careers with personal lives. Department of Military Instruction faculty Maj. Danielle Biering and Maj. Steve Ferenzi spoke on a joint panel focused on Special Operations Forces (SOF) gender integration alongside two Navy officers on the Joint Staff.

Panelists examined the practical challenges of fully integrating women into SOF following the removal of the Combat Exclusion Policy, as well as implications for how the nation balances its “Surgical Strike” (direct action and counterterrorism) and “Special Warfare” (foreign internal defense, unconventional warfare, civil affairs and psychological operations) capabilities to oppose today’s multi-faceted adversaries.

Lt. Cmdr. Kelly Welsh, the event’s coordinator and a professor in the Navy’s Leadership Education and Development Division, emphasizes how the panel “shed light on many myths surrounding this initiative, highlighting the advantages of gender integration, as well as the realities and uncertainties of today’s combat environment.

“This powerhouse combination of women and men, Army and Navy, provided a holistic view of the challenges and opportunities associated with integrating women into combat arms,” Welsh added.

This event further strengthened West Point’s relationship with the Naval Academy and provided cadets the opportunity to network with future leaders in the Navy and Marine Corps, a critical component of enhancing joint capability.

Class of 2020 Cadet Mary Monnard described the value of the symposium as “a great way to interact with women who are currently in the shoes I someday want to fill. One of the most intriguing aspects was that SOF has been using women on missions even before mandatory integration.”

Class of 2018 Cadet Anamaria Angel highlighted the importance of “finding the right tool for the job, regardless of gender, age or any other superficial characteristics.”

(Editor’s note: Maj. Steve Ferenzi is an instructor in the U.S. Military Academy’s Defense and Strategic Studies (DSS) Program and Officer-in-Charge of West Point’s Irregular Warfare Group. The views expressed in this article are of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Army, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.)