Sports calendar Corps Squad

Friday

3:30 p.m.—Women’s Tennis vs. Fordham, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

Friday

7 p.m.—Women’s Tennis vs. St. Bonaventure, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

Saturday

All Day—Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving, Army Invite, Crandall Pool.

Saturday

All Day—Men’s Tennis vs. Stony Brook and NJIT, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

Saturday

1 p.m.—Women’s Lacrosse vs. St. Bonaventure, Michie Stadium.

Saturday

1 p.m.—Gymnastics vs. Springfield and William & Mary, Gross Center.

Saturday

3 p.m.—Women’s Basketball vs. Lehigh, Christl Arena.

Saturday

7:05 p.m.—Hockey vs. AIC, Tate Rink.

Sunday

All Day—Men’s Tennis vs. Bryant, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

Sunday

All Day—Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving, Army Invite, Crandall Pool.

Wednesday

7 p.m.—Women’s Basketball vs. Boston University, Christl Arena.

**To see the upcoming Army West Point Black Knights Schedule, visit www.goarmywestpoint.com/calendar.aspx?vtype=list.