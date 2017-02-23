Understanding an Enigma

Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

Math instructor Maj. Natalie Vanatta (not pictured) introduced the German army enigma machine (right and above photos) to her MA 464: Applied Algebra with Cryptography and MA 490: Cyber for Network Operations classes, Feb. 13.

Vanatta described the World War II era machine’s uses, its history and evolution throughout the war. The U.S. Military Academy currently has this machine on permanent loan from the National Security Agency.