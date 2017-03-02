2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Pistol: The Army Pistol team traveled to Annapolis, Maryland Feb. 24-Sunday for the annual Army-Navy Pistol Match. After winning the past three years, the pressure was on Army to keep the streak going against an always tough Navy team. Army won the first event, Air Pistol, with a four-person team score of 2,226 to Navy’s 2,188. Team captain Travis Moody (above photo) had the match high score of 569 out of a possible 600. Reigning individual National Champion Jeff Schanz shot the match high score in Standard Pistol with an outstanding 555 out of 600. Army won the event with a four-person team score of 2,105 to Navy’s 2,030.

The final event, Free Pistol, saw sophomore Caleb Roth lead the scoring with a 517 out of 600. Army’s four-person team score was 2,031 to Navy’s 1,892. Army swept Navy in all three open events to win the overall match with an aggregate score of 6,362 to Navy’s 6,110. The Pistol team’s next match is the National Intercollegiate Pistol Championship held at Ft. Benning, Georgia, March 20-24.

Based on scores fired in sectional matches from around the country, the top 10 teams and top 30 individuals are invited in each of the three open events.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

: The Army