BBC Lifeworks

• Read Across America Day/Dr. Seuss’ Birthday: WPFH will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at 126 Washington Road from 3:30-5 p.m. today.

Following enjoyable tales by Dr. Seuss, there will be crafts, fun and party time. Join us for a ‘Seussically’ time! Email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with the name and age of child attending.

• Melody in Motion with Desrae: Sing children’s songs, dance with ribbons, play instruments, march in a parade and more during “Melody in Motion with Desrae” from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday at B126 Washington Road. We will enjoy a variety of music from a variety of countries with a variety of movements.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today.

• Spring forward: Don’t forget to “Spring Forward” one hour and replace the batteries in your smoke detector on March 12 at 2 a.m. Spring ahead as Daylight Savings Time begins.