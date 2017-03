BBO Title Fights

Freshman Ebakoliane Obiomon, Company E-1, sneaks a left jab and knocks freshman Janel Tracy, Company F-1, backward during the 61st annual Army West Point Brigade Boxing Open Feb. 24 at Crest Hall. Obiomon defeated Tracy in three rounds in the 147-pound women's bout. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Sophomore John Koffman, Co. I-3, catches junior Jordan Isham, Co. E-1, in the chin with a right hook. Koffman won the bout. See Page 12 with BBO results and photos. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

There were 13 bouts on the evening at the 2017 BBO, including one forfeited due to an injury to one of the boxers at 185 pounds. This year included five repeat BBO champions.