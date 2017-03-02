Corrigan earns Athletics Director of the Year

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, seen here congratulating the Army West Point Gymnastics team last fall at Michie Stadium, has been selected as a 2016-17 Football Bowl Subdivision Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year recipient. Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, seen here congratulating the Army West Point Gymnastics team last fall at Michie Stadium, has been selected as a 2016-17 Football Bowl Subdivision Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year recipient. Photo by Class of 2018 Cadet Alex Werden

Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan has been selected as a 2016-17 Football Bowl Subdivision Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year recipient.

The AD of the Year Award recognizes administrative excellence within the campus and/or college community environment. The recipient demonstrates a commitment to higher education and student-athletes while stressing continuous teamwork, loyalty and excellence. He or she must show a commitment to continuing education for the athletics administrative staff and demonstrate the ability to inspire individuals or groups to high levels of accomplishment.

“I am tremendously humbled to receive this award on behalf of West Point,” Corrigan said. “Earning this distinguished honor is a testament to the efforts of our staff, coaches, cadets and the West Point community for their dedication to our cadets’ experience.”

In support of building a winning culture at West Point, Corrigan has presided over one of the most successful eras in Army West Point’s recent history with the Black Knights achieving milestones and setting records on the “fields of friendly strife.”

Corrigan has overseen a program that owns 23 league regular season or tournament championships and sent 11 teams to the NCAA postseason. Fifty cadets have earned major awards from their respective conferences, while 36 have been selected as All-Americans. Additionally, 18 cadets have been named their league’s scholar-athlete of the year and 15 have been selected for national academic honors.

“We are all proud of Boo for this well-deserved recognition,” U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., said. “Over the past few years, Boo’s focus and energy has breathed new life into our intercollegiate athletics program, making it more competitive, while integrating it into our overall leader development program. His selection as AD of the Year reflects his commitment to winning and excellence, as well as his commitment to West Point’s mission of developing leaders of character.”

The 2015-16 season featured a .581 winning percentage, the highest at West Point since 2005. Army West Point teams captured six conference championships and earned four NCAA appearances along with multiple individual NCAA qualifiers. The 2016 senior class boasted the highest winning percentage (.563) across all sports since West Point’s Class of 1994.

Most notably, the football team had its most successful season in two decades with eight wins, including the 2016 Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl victory over North Texas. Army also beat Navy 21-17 in Baltimore to snap the Midshipmen 14-game winning streak in that series.

Corrigan has also elevated multiple sports to varsity status during his time at West Point with the addition of women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s rugby. Additionally the Rabble Rousers, the Army Cheerleading squad, and strength teams were added to the athletic department.

The award is given out each year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and will be presented to Corrigan at NACDA’s 52nd annual convention at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando, Florida, June 13 at the James J. Corbett Awards Luncheon.