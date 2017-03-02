Dental checkup

Col. Kimberley Perkins, a West Point dentist, checks the teeth of Abrigale Hayden during the visit of the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures truck that visited the West Point Elementary School, Feb. 24.

The Colgate Truck is busy all year visiting several states stopping at schools and camps during the summer, quickly checking children’s teeth, recording what they find and when necessary, sending reports to dentists. The Colgate Truck has a resident dentist on board with a volunteer dentist assisting in local communities.