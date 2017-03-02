FEATURED ITEM

Women’s History Month Observance

The 2017 Women’s History Month Observance is scheduled for noon Wednesday at the West Point Club’s Grand Ballroom.

The theme is “Our history is our strength.” The guest speaker is Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development in New York City, Alicia Glen. There is a meal fee at the luncheon.

For details, contact the USCC EO Office at 938-8456, the USMA EO Office at 938-6745 or the USMA EO Program Manager at 938-4376.