Five repeat champions at 61st annual Brigade Boxing Open

Story and photos by Eric S. Bartelt Managing Editor

Freshman Isiah Ortiz, Company H-2, throws a left toward fellow freshman Rainier Porras, Company E-3, during the 119-pound Brigade Boxing Championship Feb. 24 at Crest Hall. Ortiz earned the title over Porras that included a knockdown during the bout. Freshman Isiah Ortiz, Company H-2, throws a left toward fellow freshman Rainier Porras, Company E-3, during the 119-pound Brigade Boxing Championship Feb. 24 at Crest Hall. Ortiz earned the title over Porras that included a knockdown during the bout. Junior Anders Freiberg, Company H-4, gets a left hook to the head of senior Josh Melendez, Company G-2, on his way to victory in the 156-pound bout at the 2017 Brigade Boxing Open Feb. 24 at Crest Hall. Junior Anders Freiberg, Company H-4, gets a left hook to the head of senior Josh Melendez, Company G-2, on his way to victory in the 156-pound bout at the 2017 Brigade Boxing Open Feb. 24 at Crest Hall. Junior Seth Gonzales, Company C-2, got bloodied during his loss to freshman Preston Butler, Company B-3, at the 2017 Brigade Boxing Open Feb. 24 at Crest Hall. Junior Seth Gonzales, Company C-2, got bloodied during his loss to freshman Preston Butler, Company B-3, at the 2017 Brigade Boxing Open Feb. 24 at Crest Hall.

The 61st annual Army West Point Brigade Boxing Open took place Feb. 24 at Crest Hall. There were 13 bouts on the evening at the 2017 BBO, including one forfeit due to an inury to one of the boxers at 185 pounds.

This year included five repeat BBO champions as sophomore Vonn Grant, juniors Esther Nagila, Anders Freiberg and Christian Bledsoe and senior Curtis Estes won their bouts in consecutive years.

Here is the list of bouts and winners this year:

• 119 lbs.—Freshman Isiah Oritz, Company H-2, defeated freshman Rainier Porras, Company E-3;

• 125 lbs.—Sophomore Carlan Ivey, Co. D-4, defeated freshman Gregory Smith, Co. H-2;

• 112 lbs. (Women)—Nagila, Co. E-4, defeated freshman Ahliyah Lablue, Co. A-2;

• 132 lbs.—Grant, Co. F-2, defeated senior Justin Doreck, Co. G-1;

• 139 lbs.—Junior Michael Garret, Co. H-2, defeated sophomore Will Parada, Co. B-3;

• 147 lbs.—Sophomore John Koffman, Co. I-3, defeated junior Jordan Isham, Co. E-1;

• 132 lbs. (Women)—Freshman Adaya Queen, Co. B-4, defeated freshman Julianna Fustolo, Co. I-2;

• 156 lbs.—Freiberg, Co. H-4, defeated senior Josh Melendez, Co. G-2;

• 165 lbs.—Bledsoe, Co. G-4, defeated junior Derrick Wagoner, Co. C-3;

• 175 lbs.—Estes, Co. D-3, defeated sophomore Shiloh Begley, Co. A-1;

• 147 lbs. (Women)—Freshman Ebakoliane Obiomon, Co. E-1 defeated freshman Janel Tracy, Co. F-1;

• 195 lbs.—Freshman Preston Butler, Co. B-3, defeated junior Seth Gonzales, Co. C-2;

• Heavyweight—Senior Matthew Whitcomb, Co. I-4, defeated sophomore Sheldon Johnson, Co. H-4.