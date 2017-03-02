FOR THE ADULTS

West Point Club’s Samuel Adams Beer Dinner

Join the West Point Club for a four-course dinner paring a variety of lagers with our chef’s own creations from 6-9 p.m. March 3 in the Pierce Dining Room.

A brewery representative will be present to mingle during the event to outline each of the beers during dinner.

For reservations and pricing, call 938-5120.

Ski Special Cadet Discount Week

• Class of 2020—Plebe Parent Discount—March 6-12.

Hours available to get the discounts: 3-9 p.m. Monday- Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

For details on special discounts, call 938-8810.

2017 West Point Racquetball League

The Family and MWR Sports office will conduct the 2017 West Point Racquetball League open to all USMA personnel 18 years of age and older. The League will be held on the fourth floor of Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center.

This will be a monthly league with different formats being held from month to month. Deadline for first months league will be Monday and the second months league sign-ups begin on Wednesday.

For more information, contact James McGuinness at 845-938-3066 or by e-mail at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

Winter Bowling Leagues

The MWR Bowling Center is seeking individuals who may be interested in playing in a winter bowling league. No experience is needed.

The Bowling Center has openings on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights.

If interested, contact Edward.Marvin@usma.edu or call 938-2140 for details.