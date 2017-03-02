JUST ANNOUNCED

Nighttime Unit Intramural Volleyball League

The MWR Sports Office will conduct the 2017 Nighttime Unit Intramural Volleyball League open to all USMA personnel 18 years of age and older.

Games will be held at the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center’s second floor from 6:30-9 p.m. Monday and Thursday evenings starting March 20.

Deadline for entries will be Tuesday. For more details, contact James McGuinness at 845-938-3066 or by email at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

Arts & Crafts March classes

• Tuesday—Pint Size Picasso–McEscher, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

• March 14—Pint Size Picasso–Georgia O’Keefe, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

New at Arts & Crafts—Pick your own projects. Choose a day and time that works for you.

• March 14, 16, 28 and 30—Pick your own project, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Projects include Canvas painting, featuring many of the Wine and Paint and Cookies and Canvas offerings that Arts & Crafts has had in the past. Pallet Painting—featuring 4”x24”signs, 12”x12” signs, 14”x24” signs and Lazy Susans.

Make a one of a kind piece for your home or as a gift. Glass Fusion—featuring small dishes, ornaments and cheese boards.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes.

For more details, call 938-4812.