Keller Corner

Save the Date: 2017 American Red Cross Blood Drive at West Point

The 2017 American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon-7 p.m. March 27-29 and noon-6 p.m. March 30 at West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.

The Blood Drive is open to active and reserve duty military members, cadets, dependents, retirees and civilians.

The need for blood (whole blood), platelets, plasma and power red is constant, and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply.

Donation types are identified as:

• Blood (or Whole Blood)—This is the most common type of donation, during which approximately a pint of ‘whole blood is given.

• Platelets—Collected at select ARC blood donation centers. Platelets are a vital element of cancer and organ transplant treatments, as well as many surgical procedures as they help prevent massive blood loss. Receive more information at https://goo.gl/7M5Ow3.

• Plasma—Collected simultaneously with a platelet donation. Receive more information at https://goo.gl/fx0Umj.

• Power Red—Collects the red cells, but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. For more information, visit https://goo.gl/dJK0r1.

Visit http://goo.gl/4reZDK to learn if you are eligible to donate; or go to http://goo.gl/ucjfsI and schedule a blood donation appointment.

Keller says “Thank You” to our Beneficiaries

A Thank you to Keller Army Community Hospital beneficiaries. Through your input, via the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES), more than $256,000 was provided to 32 medical departments/clinics at Keller.

Keller Army Community Hospital ranked first in the Regional Health Command-Atlantic for patient satisfaction, at 98.8 percent, for the month of January in JOES.

Your returned JOES provided direct feedback on your experience, and a ‘satisfied’ survey provided Keller with additional funds. These funds will assist Keller with improving access and quality of care; and will increase capabilities for “you” by allowing Keller to keep our medical facility up-to-date with the latest equipment and service available to you.

Thank you again for trusting Keller Army Community Hospital with you medical care. At Keller, we are “Revolutionizing Excellence” to be the “#1 Team in Army Medicine”… Join Us.

The Joint Outpatient Experience Survey has replaced the Army Provider Level Satisfaction Survey. JOES will combine and standardize long-standing methods used by the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defense Health Agency/National Capital Region to learn about beneficiary health care experiences with the goal of making them better.

Help to quit smokeless tobacco is ‘Always’ available at West Point

The Great American Spit Out has passed, but the opportunity to stop using smokeless tobacco products has not. Keller Army Community Hospital, Mologne Cadet Health Clinic, and the Center for Personal Development are ready to be an integral part of the process, of improving your health and wellness, by helping you quit the use of smokeless tobacco.

The professional staffs of KACH, Mologne and CPD are ready to improve the health and wellness of the cadets, military members, the military community and all of our beneficiaries.

Together, we can help you quit… and, possibly, get you to enjoy a smoke/tobacco-free lifestyle.

Contact any one of these facilities for more information and/or to get help quitting.