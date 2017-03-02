Kim places first, Army Golf ninth at Hayt Invite

By Abby Aubart Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Golf team wrapped up competition at the Hayt Invitational Sunday and finished in ninth.

The Black Knights finished the third day shooting a score of 295 (+7) for a total score of 886 (+22) on the weekend.

The three-day invitational was highlighted by a first-place victory from senior Peter Kim who finished 6-under on the weekend for a total of 210 strokes.

He birdied the final two holes to hold off North Florida’s Phillip Knowles to earn the individual title.

Results:

Position Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Total

1 Peter Kim 72 68 70 210

T20 Dean Sakata 71 73 76 220

T68 Justin Pagila 83 75 77 235

T68 Matt Plunkett 78 85 72 235

T77 Nick Turner 78 76 85 239

Coaches corner—Head Coach Brian Watts

“The team played well all weekend and showed a lot of determination in tough playing conditions. The wind was up and the greens were firm, so it was difficult scoring conditions. Peter Kim played great; and arguably, Peter accomplished the most significant individual win in the Army golf program history. It was a total team effort as we had all five players contribute to the ninth-place finish and we were able to beat some great programs along the way. To finish only 15 shots out of first place should give these young men the confidence they need moving forward.

“We have talked all year long about the talent and potential this team has to post some great numbers. All of them have the ability to do so, but it is a process and having this success early in the spring will elevate the competition in our day to day practices, which makes everyone better. Dean Sakata who is healthy again and back in the lineup worked his way up to fifth place early in the round and then struggled a bit late in the round with some missed opportunities.

“Matt Plunkett bounced back today with an even-par 72 which helped move the team up in the leaderboard.”