Model UN Invitational brings cadets, civilian students together

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Delegate Genevieve Pool from Georgetown University speaks to a cadet during a tour of West Point, Feb. 24. Throughout the West Point Model United Nations Invitational, civilian students were given the opportunity to explore Army weapons and West Point monuments as part of their weekend experience. Delegate Genevieve Pool from Georgetown University speaks to a cadet during a tour of West Point, Feb. 24. Throughout the West Point Model United Nations Invitational, civilian students were given the opportunity to explore Army weapons and West Point monuments as part of their weekend experience. Model United Nations students, also known as delegates, listen during the opening ceremonies of the West Point Model United Nations Invitational Feb. 23. More than 100 students from 14 different colleges and universities participated in the conference. Model United Nations students, also known as delegates, listen during the opening ceremonies of the West Point Model United Nations Invitational Feb. 23. More than 100 students from 14 different colleges and universities participated in the conference.

The West Point Model UN club hosted the sixth annual West Point Model United Nations Invitational (WPMUNI) Feb. 23-Sunday at the U.S. Military Academy. More than 100 students, also known as delegates, from 14 different colleges and universities participated in the three-day conference.

WPMUNI has consistently strived to create the most realistic and fast-paced simulation of the U.S. Government’s national security apparatus for its delegates.

By following a “crisis” scenario, six different committees must work together, or against one another, in hope for the best outcome.

“Each school is a team and they are split up amongst the six committees and so they compete as a school and each individual award adds to their team award, then we calculate the aggregate of each team’s awards and whichever team has the best score then gets a team award for their school,” Class of 2017 Cadet Jack Bagdadi, Cadet in Charge of the West Point Model UN program, explained.

While the West Point Model UN club does not participate in its own invitational (this is standard), they act as staffers throughout the entirety of the conference, guiding delegates and making sure the conference is running smoothly.

Each committee session, delegates are faced with articles and reports, created by the staffers, and must respond to them.

“We bring them through a more realistic simulation of what the U.S. Government’s National Security system operates like in times of crisis,” Bagdadi said. “(Delegates) will be in committees, which will simulate what happens when a foreign country invades an ally of the United States and what the U.S. Government does to respond to that.”

The crisis simulation for the conference centered on what would happen if North Korea were to invade South Korea.

“We kind of played off of President Obama’s pivot to Asia and how Asia will change in the next two decades,” Crisis Director Cadet Jackson Armstrong explained. “So our conference is set in 2030 and it’s a great power politics between the United States, China and developing nations in Southeast Asia.”

Armstrong, who was assistant crisis director last year, said a great deal of work went into planning the fast-paced invitational with efforts to make each scenario as authentic as possible.

After reading several books, meeting with crisis directors and Department of Defense professionals, it took roughly nine months to create the scenario.

“It’s interesting, kind of getting behind the magic show, as a delegate, you’re just along for the ride,” Armstrong explained. “We’re the largest joint crisis committee on the circuit with six committees here, we had seven last year, so it’s a bit more of a challenge logistically, both for me and for all of my fellow staffers, but it’s kind of fun to face a challenge like that, and try to apply some of the military principles we’ve learned here at the Academy.”

Regardless of the work that went in, Armstrong insists that the crisis itself is not the most important part of WPMUNI.

“Bridging the Civilian-Military divide is kind of the thesis of this whole conference,” he said. “While the content and what I do is important, the most viable thing we can do is get cadets in touch with civilians and they can get that one on one time with each other.”

Chief of Staff for WPMUNI, Cadet Brittany Scofield, agrees.

“I think the most important thing to stress for model UN is that it’s so great with the fact that it creates a relationship with us and the civilian sector and civilian colleges,” she noted. “I don’t know a lot about a civilian colleges and they don’t know a lot about the military, so it’s kind of great to get on the same page and share those experiences, see what they’re going to do next in their careers, and see what we are going to do next with our careers.”

In addition to the conference itself, each day consists of tours and get-togethers to acquaint the teams.

“We take them on a tour to see different weapons and monuments,” Scofield explained. “It’s a really humbling experience for us because I forget how historical and great West Point is and what it has to offer. They appreciate the historical aspect of it because it’s such a new experience for them, so they always compliment the fact that they’re able to integrate into the military experience while they’re here.”

Delegate Madeline Reynolds from Elon University in North Carolina says that WPMUNI granted her the opportunity to explore the military a little more closely.

“I am such a history nerd so being able to look at military history and also get a cadet perspective is an absolute privilege,” she said. “It is a really interesting opportunity as a civilian and somebody who is interested in going into government, into international government, being able to interact with other delegates and cadets as well, you usually don’t get that opportunity and it’s an honor to explore the campus culture and the history behind everything.”

The weekend ended with a Delegate Gala and Military Ball on the night of Feb. 25, followed by a closing ceremony Sunday morning.