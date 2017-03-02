O’Neill High School celebrates Black History Month, Buffalo Soldiers

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

James I. O’Neill High School hosted its second annual Black History Month celebration, Feb. 23. The theme of this year’s assembly was “Overcoming Adversity—Keys to Success” and was sponsored by the Buffalo Soldier Association of West Point and the JROTC Buffalo Soldier Squadron of JIOHS.

The event focused on the tradition of African Americans serving in the military, especially those at and around West Point.

Prior to last year, JROTC Cadet Edmund Northup and some of his fellow cadets noticed that there wasn’t a celebration of Black History Month at their high school and knew something had to be done.

After contacting Dr. Aundrea Matthews, the president of the Buffalo Soldiers Association of West Point, they were able to create an event to honor the history of African Americans who have served in the Hudson Valley Region.

“It seems like every single generation, there seems to be less historical awareness, and we just thought it would be great to the younger cadets and not just cadets, middle schoolers, to know more about their local history because there’s really, really rich local history,” Northup, a senior and troop commander, said.

The assembly started with videos including parts of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, and a video of the last living Buffalo Soldier of West Point, Sgt. Sanders Matthews, who passed away in September at the age of 95.

Dr. Matthews, the granddaughter of Sgt. Matthews, says her grandfather would have loved the event.

“My grandfather, during Black History Month, would travel all around the Hudson Valley region educating people about how great it was to be a Buffalo Soldier at West Point and how he loved serving his country,” Matthews said. “He would be honored and pleased to know that the students are learning, they’re excited and that the Buffalo Soldiers Junior ROTC student requested that they wanted to learn more about the Buffalo Soldiers and all people of color and women who serve this great country.”

Matthews wants to make sure to carry on that tradition.

“We are continuing his legacy of educating the youth and letting people know the significance of the Buffalo Soldiers, particularly the Buffalo Soldiers who served at West Point,” she added.

Then, cadets and the Buffalo Soldiers Association of West Point honored community elders who have made significant contributions to the community and the Army. One in particular, Snowdrop Smith, awarded two JIOHS students the Snowdrop Smith Community Service Award for outstanding achievement. In addition, Northup received the Youth Leadership Award for his help in organizing the event.

Following recognition and awards, a panel discussion took place which included retired Maj. Gen. Fred Gorden (via video teleconference), Capt. Madelyne Corcino, 1st Lt. Daniel Sandoval, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Saeed Mustafa and Ellen Peterson. The discussion ranged in topics from overcoming adversity to the importance of remembering the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers.

“Getting to inform the audience of my personal experiences and telling them about the challenges that I’ve gone through in the military was really great,” Sandoval said after the assembly.

Sandoval, a Field Artillery officer who graduated from USMA in 2013, currently serves as the West Point Admissions officer for the far west. He says that due to his current role, talking to high school students comes easily to him and being able to speak about Black History Month was an honor.

“It’s great to continuously have the awareness of Black History Month, and see who paved the way, and some of the pioneers,” he said. “For example, not many people know that Jackie Robinson was actually a second lieutenant in the Army. So things of that nature, where we dig more into the intricacies of Buffalo Soldiers and other people who have paved the way… because when people do know or find out these facts, they’re really amazed and they’re really impressed, so that’s why it’s important to keep up with that.”

Following the assembly, students were given the opportunity to speak with panelists, elders and members of the Buffalo Soldiers Association of West Point.