Sports calendar Corps Squad

Today

3 p.m.—Women’s Tennis vs. Southeastern Louisana, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

Saturday

All Day—Men’s Tennis vs. Fordham and St. Bonaventure, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

Saturday

9 a.m.—Women’s Tennis vs. Quinnipiac, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

Saturday

Noon—Men’s Lacrosse vs. Lafayette, Michie Stadium.

Saturday

2 p.m.—Women’s Tennis vs. Marist, Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

Wednesday

3 p.m.—Women’s Lacrosse vs. UMass Lowell, Michie Stadium.

**To see the upcoming Army West Point Black Knights Schedule, visit www.goarmywestpoint.com/calendar.aspx?vtype=list.