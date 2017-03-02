West visits Keller

Photo by Robert Lanier/KACH PAO Photo by Robert Lanier/KACH PAO

Lt. Gen. Nadja West, the 44th Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) visited Keller Army Community Hospital on Feb. 17. West observed the collaborative orthopedic-physical therapy model for providing immediate primary and specialty musculoskeletal care to the Corps of Cadets using the Orthopedic and Physical Therapy Sports Medicine Fellows.

Sean Roach, who works with Keller Army Community Hospital’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Research, provides a demonstration to West of the football team’s helmet concussion sensors and their relation to U.S. Military Academy’s (USMA) participation in the NCAA-DOD Grand Alliance: Concussion Assessment, Research and Education (CARE) Consortium. In addition, West was briefed on the collaborative efforts between USMA’s Department of Chemistry & Life Science and KACH providers to prevent and/or treat concussions. West’s visit concluded with a Licensed Independent Provider brown bag lunch and a Keller-wide town hall, where a group of outstanding performers were recognized.