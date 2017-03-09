MWR Arts and Crafts offers projects to the community

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Children go all in for an evening of painting with Arts and Crafts instructor Barbara Pagan Feb. 23 for the Cookies and Canvas, dog and cat sunset paintings. Pagan shows the technique for painting the background using various colors for either a blue or orange sky. Once the background is painted, the children will then paint either a dog or cat in silhouette. The Arts and Crafts program through the Directorate of Morale, Welfare and Recreation offered paint night Feb. 23 with the theme Cookies and Canvas, dog and cat sunsets.

The instructor greeted children and adults by name Feb. 23 for the Cookies and Canvas, dog and cat sunset painting project. The project starts out with a choice of colors for the background of the painting, blue and green for daytime and orange, yellow and red for sunsets with the silhouette of either a dog or cat as the main subject.

Most of the participants have taken courses from Barbara Pagan, the instructor, before and learned how to paint and create interesting craft projects.

Olivia Pitcher, who turned 9, celebrated her birthday party with the painting class.

“I like the classes and I like when Ms. Pagan says there is no right or wrong way to do anything here,” Pitcher said. “I really liked the Halloween tree with a bat that I painted during Halloween.”

Adults and kids also enjoy creating personalized wooden Lazy Susans, and learning an art form that is all the rage today, pallet painting.

“Children paint on small canvases while adults will use the bigger canvases,” Pagan said. “I always tell them that there is no wrong or right and it is their painting so they can do anything they want. It takes the pressure off. If parents are here, I tell them to do their own painting because some will want to help their children out.”

Although many of the painting projects are for children, families and adult members of the community also join in and many painting projects are themed, such as wine and paint for adults or pint size Picasso for children.

A beverage like apple juice and cookies are served during the painting sessions for children.

“We did Pint Size Picasso for children last week where the theme was “Starry, Starry Night” using Van Gogh’s famous painting,” Pagan explained. “We do a lot of classic artists because it’s an art history class too. We also use American artists that are still alive or cartoonists.”

“We don’t do just painting,” Pagan said. “There is a variety of craft projects like glass projects using glass fusion, which is melting glass in a kiln and painting wine glasses and placing them upside down on LED candles for a candle lamp and a lot of people have expressed interest in pallet art, especially American flags.”

Sewing projects are also available at certain times. A past project was sewing a fleece wrap sweater.

In painting projects, Pagan will detail paint strokes on a canvas while standing in the front of the class and show them how to use colors such as white to smooth out a painting with too much of one color. Although green is one color that isn’t necessarily available, Pagan has instructed the class about the art of mixing colors, such as blue and yellow to create green.

“I sometimes will pre-sketch a painting but only use a couple of lines in the sketch and the class builds it from there. Every person can accomplish painting,” Pagan stated.

Projects that involve tools like a nail gun for pallet art, which often requires the joining of two or more pieces of pallet wood; Pagan will use the nail gun while the children pull the trigger. This is a safe way for children to learn about tools in a safe manner.

“Wood is cut to size and we will give the children sandpaper to use on the wood,” Pagan said. “Safety is important. The instructors will place glass projects in the kiln and we will cut vinyl for whatever the class needs.”

The Arts and Crafts program also hosts summer camps of one to four weeks in the summer and runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We do about 16 to 25 projects a week and the camp ends with an art show on Friday afternoon where children can show off their projects.”

For more information on the Arts and Crafts projects, call 938-4812.