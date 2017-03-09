2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Triathlon: Four cadets from the West Point Triathlon team traveled to Clermont, Florida, to compete in the Draft Legal Challenge March 4-Sunday. This is an Elite Development Race, allowing for athletes to develop their draft legal racing skills and potentially earn their elite license, becoming professional athletes.

There were races on both Saturday and Sunday. Class of 2018 Cadet Teresa Groton led the team with a 10th-place finish on Saturday and a seventh-place finish on Sunday.

She raced against a field of 75 women, which included three pro athletes.

Groton missed earning her elite license by only one spot.

Additionally, Navy had a strong showing at this event and on Sunday, Groton beat all the women representing Navy.

Class of 2018 Cadet Jacob Slife had a strong race on both days, finishing 10th on Saturday and eighth on Sunday.

Class of 2019 Cadet Anna Devries (above photo) placed seventh on Saturday in the AG race and 32nd on Sunday in the EDR. Class of 2020 Cadet Julius Shepherd placed 18th on Saturday.

Overall, a successful weekend and a great boost in preparation for Nationals in April.

Ultimate Frisbee: Army Ultimate hosted its annual West Point Classic March 4-Sunday. The club hosted seven other teams from the Northeast region.

Army went 3-0 in pool play, sweeping Wheaton, Stevens Tech and Bates B. In bracket play, Army won its first two games against Stevens B and SUNY-Cortland. Army suffered its only defeat of the weekend in a tightly contested game against Bates College.

Building on their first tournament of the season, Army continued to improve against adverse conditions as temperatures were low and the wind was strong.

As a very young team, Army has seen huge improvements already and looks to put forth their best performance of the season after spring break when Navy comes to visit March 25.

Army started the tournament with a game against Wheaton, the top seed in the tournament. Army played an outstanding game and pulled off an 11-4 victory.

Due to adverse conditions, Army only played one more game on Saturday, claiming a 10-7 win over Stevens Tech. On Sunday, Army finished off pool play by defeating Bates B 9-7. In bracket play, Army faced off against Stevens B in the first round. Completely in control from start to finish, Army cruised to a 13-2 victory.

In the semifinal round, Army took on SUNY-Cortland, one of the teams in Army’s conference.

After trading points early, Army took control of the game and finished with an 11-8 win.

In the championship game, Army played Bates, the only other team to go undefeated through five games.

The teams were back and forth for the entire game. On the last point of the game, Bates ended up taking a 9-8 victory.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

