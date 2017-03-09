ANNOUNCEMENTS

West Point Tax Assistance Center

The West Point Tax Assistance Center is now open and is located next to the Claims Office on the first floor of Building 626, across from Buffalo Soldier Field.

IRS-trained tax preparers will be available to answer your questions and file your tax returns from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 7.

Call 845-938-5920 to schedule an appointment, as services are by appointment only. Call early to schedule your appointment and come with your military ID.

Federal and state income tax preparation is free for active duty service members stationed at West Point, eligible dependents and all cadets. Due to reductions in personnel at the West Point Tax Assistance Center, preparers are not authorized to prepare business or corporate tax returns or provide tax service to retirees.

The Tax Assistance Center can e-file most federal and state income tax forms.

To have your taxes prepared, you will need the following information and forms at time of appointment (as applicable):

• W2 (Wage and Earnings Statemetnt);

• Spouse’s SSN and Date of Birth;

• Children’s SSNs and Dates of Birth;

• Voided Check with Bank Routing and Account #’s;

• 1099DIV (Dividend Statement);

• 1099B (Sale of Stock and Mutual Funds);

• 1099INT (Interest Statment);

• 1099R (Retirement Pay);

• Itemized Deduction Receipts;

• Tuition Receipts + 1098T;

• 2016 Tax Return (if available and tax return was not completed by the tax center);

• HUD-1 settlement statements for new home purchase and sales;

• Sales Tax receipts for the purchase of a new automobile;

• Power of Attorney (if you are filling for a spouse who will not be present to sign the return).

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

Most Holy Trinity West Point Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) Group

Mothers of children ages 0-5 are invited to join us at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel. The purpose of the group is to build friendships and foster community goodwill with other West Point moms.

Being a mom is hard work, and we all need love and support to encourage us through the journey.

Meetings include time to socialize and discuss the joys and challenges of motherhood, speakers from the community on a variety of topics, and creative activities.

The group will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Cloister Room of the Chapel of The Most Holy Trinity on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

There is a registration fee and because the group meets in the evenings, childcare will not be provided.

For registration details, contact Kristin at kristin8513@gmail.com and visit us at our informational table at the WPSC Super Sign Up event today at the West Point Club.