Army Brazilian Jiu Jitsu defeats Navy

The West Point Brazilian Jiu Jitsu team traveled to the U.S. Naval Academy for the second annual Army-Navy Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournament March 4. The Army Jiu Jitsu team seized victory by a score of four wins, one loss and five draws. The tournament rules were submission only, which resulted in Army literally forcing Navy to tap out. Courtesy Photo
The Army Winners were the following: Ian Macdonald (180 lbs.), Matt Rohleder (160 lbs.), Evan Collier (150 lbs.) and Erica Forktus (130 lbs.). Courtesy Photo